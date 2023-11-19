Comeback is real: Michelle Dee cheered after bringing Philippines back to Miss Universe semi-finals

The Philippines has once again made a comeback in the semi-finals of the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world.

After losing a placement in the 71st Miss Universe, the Southeast Asian pageant powerhouse is back in the semis through Michelle Dee, who represented the country in Miss Universe 2023.

In the previous edition, Celeste Cortesi finished unplaced, losing the Philippines’ 12-year streak of consecutive placement in the global beauty pageant.

The country has been landing in the semi-finals since 2010, when Venus Raj won as Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up.

Despite failing to enter the Top 5, Michelle was able to advance to the Top 20 and Top 10 of the competition.

This made pageant-obsessed Filipinos gleeful, who expressed their reactions on social media.

“Salamat, Michelle Dee, for bringing The Philippines on stage again!!!!!! Iba ka,” a Pinoy on the X (formerly Twitter) platform commented.

“She literally raised our flag, congratulations to the MMD,” another user wrote.

“Thank you, Lord! Mabuhay, Filipinas!” exclaimed a different user with a Philippine flag emoji.

Michelle is the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

She is an actress, model and television presenter who advocates for autism awareness.

The grand coronation will happen in El Salvador on November 19 (Philippine time).

