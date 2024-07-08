Janina San Miguel steals spotlight for ‘accent’ during Bb. Pilipinas 2024 finals

“Her accent didn’t change.”

This was what Pinoys commented after hearing Binibining Pilipinas World 2008 Janina San Miguel speak during the Bb. Pilipinas 2024 grand coronation.

The iconic beauty queen attended the 60th edition of the national pageant at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday along with other former beauties like Miss Universe winners Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss World Second Princess 1993 Ruffa Gutierrez, Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza and Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa were also at the coronation.

Myrna Esguerra of Abra won the Bb. Pilipinas International title, while Jasmin Bungay of Pampanga won the Bb. Pilipinas Globe crown.

Christal Jean Dela Cruz of Zambales and Trisha Martinez of Pila, Laguna, were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, Janina’s presence at the coronation caught the attention of some viewers who are familiar with her viral “My family… my family” answer during the Bb. Pilipinas 2008 edition.

A pageant fan posted a clip of the beauty queen on the X (formerly Twitter) platform and commented: “Janina San Miguel!!! Confidence [and] Presence!!!”

“At this moment, yes, I do have a bet already and it’s all because of her confidence and presence!” Janina said in the video, referring to her preferred candidate during the Bb. Pilipinas 2024 coronation.

The video was reposted by another X user, gaining more attention on the platform.

“[Parang ‘di] nagbago boses niya,” a Pinoy commented.

“Her accent never changed, what an iconic Filipino figure,” another X user wrote.

“Her accent didn’t change,” commented another Filipino.

Janina previously became famous in the pageant circle for how she answered during the Question and Answer portion of Bb. Pilipinas 2008, where she competed as a 17-year-old.

Back then, she was asked by Vivienne Tan, the daughter of tycoon Lucio Tan, the following: “What role did your family play for you as candidate [of] Binibining Pilipinas?”

Janina gave the following answer that would make her memorable among pageant fans:

“Well, my family’s role for me is so important because there was the wa- they’re, they was the one who’s… very… Hahahaha… Oh, I’m so sorry, ahhmm… My family… My family… Oh my god… I’m… Okay, I’m so sorry… I… I told you that I’m so confident… Eto, ahhmm, wait… Hahahaha, ahmmm, sorry guys, because this was really my first pageant ever because I’m only 17 years old and ahahaha I, I did not expect that I came from, I came from one of the tough 10. Hmmm, so… but I said that my family is the most important persons in my life. Thank you.”

Janina won the Bb. Pilipinas-World crown but gave it up due to experiencing indecent sexual propositions, social isolation and the rigid standards imposed by contest organizers.

Earlier this year, she gained buzz for joining the Mrs. Face of Tourism Philippines 2023 pageant. She was praised for her communication skills.

In a 2020 interview, it was revealed that Janina worked as a call center representative.

Call center representatives are supposed to have strong verbal communication skills to respond appropriately to a variety of customers with different issues and queries. This includes having a clear accent.