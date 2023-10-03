You can help Nicole Borromeo enter the Miss International 2023 Top 15. Here’s how

Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez urged Filipinos to support her predecessor, Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, secure a spot in the Top 15 of Miss International 2023.

The prestigious international beauty pageant will crown its titleholder on October 26 at the Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Nicole will aim for the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown.

Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished at the Miss International 2022 Top 15.

Nicole is a pageant veteran, having joined local pageants since 2017.

She competed in Miss Silka Cebu 2017, Miss Mandaue 2018, Miss Teen Philippines 2019 and “Eat Bulaga’s” Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

The Cebuana beauty was also crowned the Sinulog Festival Queen in 2019.

Nicole officially began her journey at Miss International 2023 on September 27 when she was sent off by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc, past and present Bb. Pilipinas queens, members of the press and her family and friends.

In order to automatically secure a spot in the semi-final round of the competition, three delegates will have to get the highest number of online votes from their respective regions.

Pinoys can show their support for Nicole by doing the following:

Download the official Miss International app through Google Play (Android) or the App Store (Apple)

Click the ‘Vote’ tab

Choose ‘Philippines’ in the selection

Fans can also buy votes from one (P64) to 250 votes (P6,300).

Angelica likewise urged Filipinos to proactively support Nicole by showing a demo of the app on her Instagram Stories.

Miss International 2023 Top 15 Voting 1 of 5

Her IG Stories were also reposted by the Bb. Pilipinas account.

Nicole is an aspiring interior designer who is fond of refurbishing furniture, photography, and do-it-yourself projects.

She considers marine conservationist and changemaker Anna Oposa and interior designer and innovator Dianne Versoza as her role models.

For her advocacy, the Cebuana is focusing on poverty elimination, highlighting the need for everyone to have a “safe and decent environment” which they can call home.