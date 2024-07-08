Another ‘Myrna’ crowned by Binibining Pilipinas 60 years later

Does history ever repeat itself?

Pageant fans have noticed a similarity in the names of the newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Miss International queen Myrna Esguerra from Abra and the first Binibining Pilipinas queen, Myrna Panlilio.

The Philippine Pageantry highlighted this coincidence on Facebook, noting how it aligned with the 60th anniversary of its first coronation night on July 5, 1964.

“In Chinese culture, turning 60 marks five full cycles through the Chinese zodiac,” it said.

“Bringing the Binibining Pilipinas back to their birth zodiac symbolically begins a new life cycle,” it added.

The fans also dubbed this phenomenon as “written in the stars”.

“Amazing coincidence! Myrna Esguerra swept all the segments of the pageant, and I think the judges reached a unanimous decision,” a Facebook user commented.

“She will win in the Miss International 2025 following Miss Philippines International 2024, Angelica Lopez, a back-to-back win for the Philippines!” another Facebook user said.

Myrna Panlilio

Panlilio won her Binibining crown at the age of 22, which also took place at the Araneta Coliseum, now known as Smart Araneta Coliseum, in Quezon City in 1964.

She was an executive committee member of the Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) under former president Joseph Estrada’s term.

During her reign in BPCI, Panlilio created the “Dambana ng Kagandahan”, an event that exhibited former pageant queens’ memorabilia.

She passed away in 2009 at the age of 66.

Myrna Esguerra

Just like the late pioneer queen, Esguerra took home the Miss International Philippines 2024 crown at 22 years old, held at the same venue where the inaugural event took place 60 years ago.

Esguerra was also dubbed as the “hakot queen” for receiving five special awards during the pageant. She was awarded best in five categories such as the swimsuit, evening gown, Top five in the national costume and sponsored awards like the Urban Smiles Dental Clinic award and the Binibining Philippine Airlines award.

Esguerra is set to compete in the Miss International pageant that will be held in Tokyo, Japan on November 12 this year.

