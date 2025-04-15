Ipil diocese gets new bishop, ending nearly 2-year vacancy

Pope Francis on Monday appointed Monsignor Glenn Corsiga as the new bishop of the Diocese of Ipil in southern Philippines.

The Vatican made the announcement at 12 p.m. in Rome (6 p.m. in the Philippines), ending a nearly two-year vacancy in the diocese.

Located in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the diocese had been without a bishop since August 2023, following the transfer of now Archbishop Julius Tonel to the Archdiocese of Zamboanga.

Since then, the diocese has been under the care of Monsignor Elizar Cielo, who has served as diocesan administrator.

Corsiga, 60, was born in Dumaguete and studied philosophy at St. Joseph Seminary College in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. He later studied theology at the Divine Word Seminary in Tagaytay City.

He was ordained a priest for the Dumaguete diocese on Dec. 14, 1993.

Following his ordination, Corsiga held several assignments, including serving as parish vicar of Sta. Catherine of Alexandria in Dumaguete (1993–1994); parish vicar of Sta. Clara de Montefalco in Pasay (1994–1997); spiritual director of St. Joseph Seminary College (1997–2002); and chaplain of St. Paul University in Dumaguete (1998–2006).

In 2000, he was appointed vice chancellor of the diocese, a post he held until 2002, when he became rector of St. Joseph Seminary College.

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI named him a papal chaplain, granting him the honorary title of “monsignor.”

Corsiga served as parish priest of St. James the Greater in Tanjay from 2014 to 2020 and as episcopal vicar of the diocese’s north district from 2014 to 2017.

He currently serves as vicar general of the diocese, a position he has held since 2017, and as parish priest of St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in Bacong, a town in Negros Oriental province, since 2020.