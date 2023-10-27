Nicole Borromeo embodies local culture during ‘Miss International’ pageant

Nicole Borromeo showcased local culture in her evening gown and costume during the Miss International 2023.

Borromeo finished as the 3rd runner-up of the competition. The coronation night was held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, October 26.

During the national costume portion, the 22-year-old model of Cebu City wore an eye-catching, colorful sea urchin-inspired ensemble called “Swaki,” thus earning praise from viewers online.

“Basta Cebuana, gwapa jud na! Good luck Nicole Borromeo for #MissInternational2023! Her ‘swaki’ national costume is one for the books!” an X user commented.

Binibining Pilipinas’ Facebook page also uploaded portraits of her costume.

In the post, the organization shared that the look was “reminiscent of Yayoi Kusama’s iconic polka dots.”

Yayoi Kusama is a celebrated Japanese contemporary artist who gained fame for her infinite mirror and polka dot artworks.

“This national costume embodies the mesmerizing allure of the sea urchin/uni, a culinary treasure cherished by the Philippines and Japan. Hand-sewn sequins, reminiscent of Yayoi Kusama’s iconic polka dots, create a breathtaking masterpiece that captures a shared passion for gastronomy and coastal way of life,” the post reads.

The dress was designed by Axel Que, a Cebuana fashion designer known for her avant-garde national costumes worn by former beauty queens.

Borromeo continues to wow the crowd during the semi-finals. She walked onstage with her glittery, siren-inspired gown.

“Dyosa!” an X user raved with a fire emoji.

According to BBP, the gown was inspired by the guardian of the seas and the Visayan counterpart of the sirens called “Magindara.”

It was designed by Dubai-based designer Furne Amato, whose creations are worn by pageant queens.

“Known as the guardian of the seas and the Visayan counterpart of Sirens. Dubai-based designer and Global Pinoy FURNE AMATO weaves a romantic fairytale that embodies both the maiden allure and fierce feminine rage of these denizens of the deep,” the post reads.

BBP further provided details on Borromeo’s figure-hugging attire, wherein:

“The silhouette maintains the sleek streamline forms of these aquatic muses, and the details mimic the bioluminescence of aquatic life, mesmerizing and mysterious. A mix of mesh net crystals, and Egyptian stones adds texture and dimension to the overall composition, and the translucent fringe finish creates the illusion of fins.”

Several Filipinos continued to express their support for Borromeo despite not clinching the elusive crown.

Some Filipinos also urged Borromeo to enter Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) after this.

Venezuela’s Andrea Rubio was crowned as this year’s Miss International.

Last year, the Philippines’ delegate Hannah Arnold also did not win the crown. Arnold finished her journey early after failing to advance to the Top 8 round, thus only making it to the Top 15.