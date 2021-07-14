DOST thanks Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold for raising science and technology flag

The Department of Science and Technology commended Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold from Masbate for promoting her advocacy which is to improve science and technology in the country.

Arnold, also dubbed as a lookalike of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, has a degree of Bachelor of Applied Science in Forensic Studies from the University of Canberra in 2017.

In her speech during the top 13 finalists round, the Fil-Australian beauty said that she is hopeful that the country would progress more in the field of science and technology.

“As a Forensic Science graduate, I would like to see our country invest in science and technology. Let us encourage our students to become scientists, and together we can prevent another pandemic,” the beauty queen said.

DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) expressed their gratitude for this advocacy in its congratulatory message.

“A science and technology advocate crowned as new Miss International Philippines! (crown emoji) Thank you, Ms. Hannah Arnold for proudly raising the S&T flag and for encouraging the young generations to pursue a career in science,” DOST-PCIEERD said.

The agency also said that it has funded millions worth of projects for science and technology innovations over the years, which include the establishment of the Philippine Genome Center.

“Over the past years, we have supported and invested millions for S&T innovations such as the establishment of the Philippine Genome Center: Core Facility for #bioinformatics and other laboratories and projects that have been beneficial for the Filipinos. In fact, some are being utilized for #pandemic response,” DOST-PCIEERD said.

“Let’s bring more science and technology presence on the international stage, even in beauty pageants,” it added.

Aside from this advocacy, Arnold’s response about the freedom of speech in the country also won the hearts of both pageant fans and the judges during the international competition last July 12.

Veteran reporter Pinky Webb asked Arnold: “Given the reach and power of social media, do you believe that genuine freedom of speech exists in the Philippines nowadays? Why or why not?”

“First of all, freedom of speech is a basic human right that we all must remember. It is important for a democracy. With our upcoming election, we definitely need freedom of speech. For example, on Twitter, we are limited to a few characters, and what I have seen in this Tweets is powerful. That has helped me think about who I’d like to vote for in the upcoming elections,” Arnold responded.

Arnold succeeded former titleholder Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong who also crowned her during the coronation night.

Other beauty queens who won that night are Samantha Panlilio who was crowned as the Miss Grand International Philippines, Maureen Montagne as the Miss Globe Philippines, and Cinderella “Cindy” Obeñita as the Miss Intercontinental Philippines.

