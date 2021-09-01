Citing health, safety issues, Miss International org defers pageant to 2022

The 60th Miss International slated this year has been moved to 2022 due to health and safety issues amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Akemi Shimomura, chairperson of the organization’s International Cultural Association, announced the decision not to push through with the competition for the second year in a row.

“We would like to express our deepest regret especially to the participants from all over the world and to all those who have been supporting our event every year. We humbly ask for your understanding in light of this unusual circumstance which is beyond our control,” Shimomura said on the pageant’s official Facebook page.

“Rest assured that through our slogan ‘Cheer All Women’ we are still committed on pursuing our goal of supporting all women, and continuing with the legacy of this beauty pageant, which is to promote ‘friendship and goodwill with other countries in the world’ and the ‘realization of world peace through international exchange,’” the statement added.

The pageant was supposed to be held in Japan later this year with newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold as the representative. Last year’s edition was also canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Philippines is home to six Miss International titleholders namely, Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

The title is currently held by Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand who won in 2019.

