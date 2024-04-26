Spotted: Sign language interpreter grooves while reporting on BINI’s ‘Pantropiko’

A sign language interpreter caught attention after he was spotted injecting dance moves in his interpretation while a dance cover of P-pop girl group BINI was being reported on television.

TikTok user @mxrlxxnx posted a recording of a news report in GTV network that featured some older women dancing to the viral summer hit “Pantropiko.”

The report said that their dance cover has earned 7.3 million views so far.

The uploader noticed that the sign language interpreter on the lower part of the screen appeared to be grooving to the song as well.

“Pati interpreter hindi pinalagpas ang ‘Pantropiko’ ng BINI,” she wrote in the video.

The interpreter appeared to be translating the lyrics into sign language while making some moves to indicate that he was interpreting a song with choreography or a dance number.

The TikTok clip has earned 190,700 plays, over 9,000 likes, and 111 comments so far.

“Salute to all [FSL] interpreters,” another TikTok user commented, referring to Filipino Sign Language.

“Hats off to all sign language interpreters,” wrote another user.

“Salute and respect,” a different user commented.

“Ahahahahahaa, salute po sa inyo sir, ang cute, ahahaha,” wrote another TikTok user.

Television newscasts usually dedicate a small portion of the screen on the lower part to the sign language interpreter who translates the audio to those who are hearing impaired.

Republic Act 7277 or the Magna Carta Act for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) encourages television stations “to provide a sign language inset in at least one newscast program a day” for the deaf community.

This is in line with the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPWD), which the country is a signatory of, that acknowledges the right of PWDs to “receive and impart information and ideas on an equal basis with others.”

Meanwhile, “Pantropiko” is a BINI single that likens falling in love to a fun summery day with loved ones.

The upbeat track has gone viral and has since become a dance craze.

RELATED: Construction workers’ ‘Pantropiko’ dance cover wows social media users

Aside from “Pantropiko”, BINI’s “Salamin, Salamin” is also making waves on social media.

READ: ‘Filipino girl groups coming in hard’: BINI gets int’l attention for new MV | Netflix PH gives ‘Feng Shui’ horror movie a BINI ‘Salamin, Salamin’ edit