Philippines fully awards $262 million T-bill offer

Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

*BTr fully awards 15 billion pesos ($262.2 million)

* Tenders total 52.95 billion pesos

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.780% versus previous auction avg of 5.869%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.930% versus previous auction avg of 5.988%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at avg rate of 6.056% versus previous auction avg of 6.081%

* Details are on the BTr’s website www.treasury.gov.ph

($1 = 57.21 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales