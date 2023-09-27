Philippines raises $611.2 million via retail bond at 5.750% coupon

The Philippine government launched on Wednesday an onshore offering of U.S. dollar-denominated retail bonds maturing in 2029, initially raising $611.2 million at a coupon rate of 5.750% at a price-setting auction.

The auction drew total tenders of $636.2 million from government securities dealers, prompting the government to upsize its offer to $636.0 million from $200 million initially. Investors have until Oct. 6 to avail of the bonds, with the guidelines posted on the Bureau of the Treasury’s website.

— Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty