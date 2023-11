The Philippines will launch on November 20 its maiden offering of tokenized treasury bonds (TTBs) to raise at least 10 billion pesos ($179.53 million), the Bureau of the Treasury (BTR) said on Thursday.

The TTBs, one-year fixed-rate government securities that pay semi-annual coupons, will be made available to eligible investors in minimum denominations of 10 million pesos and in increments of 1 million pesos, the BTR said.

($1 = 55.7000 Philippine pesos)

— Reporting by Karen Lema