Philippines to launch retail treasury bond offer

MANILA — The Philippine government will launch this month its first retail bonds for 2024, with a minimum offering of 30 billion pesos ($534.24 million) at an auction set on February 13.

The peso-denominated five-year bonds will be sold up to February 23, the Bureau of Treasury said in a notice on Tuesday, with a swap offer for bonds expiring in 2024.

The government’s retail treasury bonds offer, which targets small investors, have become a regular feature of its fund-raising program.

($1 = 56.1550 Philippine pesos)

— Reporting by Karen Lema