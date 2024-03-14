‘Filipino girl groups coming in hard’: BINI gets int’l attention for new MV

Record label Star Music proudly identified the P-pop girl group BINI after a foreign fan on the X (formerly Twitter) platform shared of being impressed by their music video.

Online user @lidolmix, who calls herself “that one little mix stan,” on Tuesday shared a clip from the group’s music video “Salamin Salamin” with the caption:

“The Filipino girl groups coming in hard, omg.”

the filipino girl groups coming in hard omg pic.twitter.com/T33hb2Qc5h — AARON (@lidolmix) March 12, 2024

Her post has amassed a whopping number of 3.9 million views, 4,800 bookmarks, 41,000 likes and 12,000 reposts so far.

It caught the attention of ABS-CBN’s record label, which responded: “our girls! @BINI_ph”

It was accompanied by three beating heart emojis.

The online user responded with a GIF of a girl throwing an air kiss.

“You’ve got gems, treat them well,” she wrote.

In another post, X user @lidolmix said that she discovered BINI after fellow X users suggested she listen to the Filipino girl group.

“Give me girl groups to listen to,” she said on March 12.

Another user shared a clip from Star Music featuring BINI and wrote: “Here’s the P-pop girl group BINI!!!!”

Here's the p-pop girl group BINI !!!!pic.twitter.com/VE8FPp9m23 — moaning martha 🩷🍉 (@yanideputa) March 12, 2024

“THIS IS SO GOOD,” user @lidolmix commented before.

The online user also expressed interest in the group member wearing “plaid skirt” in the “Salamin Salamin” video.

“Ok, but who’s the one in the plaid skirt,” she said.

Her comment was “liked” by Maloi Ricalde, who responded to her with a meme GIF.

BINI, dubbed as the “nation’s girl group,” was selected by Billboard Philippines as the “Rising Stars” for its “Women in Music” event on March 22.

It said that the eight-member group is the first-ever recipient of the prestigious award for the event.

BINI also recently reached a milestone by having their monthly listeners on Spotify reach more than one million users.

The development comes two days after the girl group dropped their first extended play (EP) “Talaarawan,” which is fronted by the key track “Salamin, Salamin.”

According to Star Magic, BINI is short for “Binibini,” the Filipino term for a young lady or a young woman.

The group debuted in 2021 after almost two years of rigorous training under Star Hunt Academy and South Korean training company MU Doctor.

The BINI members are Maloi, Colet Vergara, Mikha Lim, Aiah Arceta, Stacey Sevilleja, Gwen Apuli, Sheena Catacutan and Jhoanna Robles as their team leader.