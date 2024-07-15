‘False accusations’: 4th Impact disowns quote cards with comments vs BINI

Girl group 4th Impact disowned quote cards with their name and pictures containing comments against P-pop group BINI.

The US-based quartet on Saturday shared two screengrabs from a Facebook user who posted quote cards featuring their images with the supposed quotes:

“Yes, we love BINI. They are like the TWICE of the Philippines, and we’re the BLACKPINK of the Philippines because we’re FOUR.”

“Puro kayo BINI. Don’t sleep on our talents, please. Mas stable pa nga ang vocals namin kaysa sa kanila, and we know how to whistle.”

4th Impact saw the post and exclaimed: “WE NEVER SAID THESE!”

“Please stop spreading false accusations or else we will take legal actions about this,” the group said on July 13.

TWICE and BLACKPINK are popular K-pop girl groups with huge followings in the Philippines.

4th Impact also shared a screenshot of a conversation in the comments and said that they never messaged the Facebook user.

“Oh my gosh! We never sent Analyn a message. Please stop now, Analyn Restricted!” the group commented.

The screenshot claimed the girl group wrote the following: “Beh, pa-deleted ng post, GCash ka namin kung kailangan mo pera, basta delete mo lang ‘yun. Salamat!”

Last month, 4th Impact said they would like to collaborate with BINI, with member Almira saying it “would be a dream come true” for them to work with the “Pantropiko” hitmakers.

4th Impact did an impromptu cover of the hit BINI song last May.

The siblings previously revealed securing a one-year working visa in the US in line with their goal to break into the huge American music scene, which includes headlining major music fests and winning Grammys and Billboard Music awards.

Earlier this year, the group went to the Philippines to launch their self-titled album, “4TH IMPACT,” which included songs written by American composers, some of whom have worked with J.Lo and Ariana Grande.

The girl group recently had a solo concert in Las Vegas.

Reports said they are also set to perform at various festivals in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Boston, as well as guest in several major concert tours.

4th Impact gained popularity in 2015 after competing in the British singing contest “The X Factor.”