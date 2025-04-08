Fans speculate as Bela Padilla unfollows Kyle Echarri, Piolo Pascual

Actress Bela Padilla explained her unfollowing spree on Instagram after a social media user noticed that she had unfollowed Kyle Echarri and Piolo Pascual on the platform.

User Auntie Selina (@auntieselina_) on the X (formerly Twitter) platform noticed that the actress had unfollowed the two actors on the image-and-video sharing platform.

Last February, Bela hinted at an upcoming project with Kyle and Piolo, saying that it was a “full-length feature film script” she had written “years ago.”

“Just in: Did Bela Padilla unfollow Kyle Echarri and Piolo Pascual?” the X user said on Tuesday, April 8.

The actress later responded to the speculation in a quote post.

“I did!” Bela wrote with a heart emoji.

“I woke up one day and I was following around 7,000 people. So now, I’m trying to declutter by bringing my following down to zero slowly, and then will follow my friends back one by one after,” she added with a smiling emoticon.

“I was just talking to Kyle about this last night,” the actress said with a smiling face emoji.

I did! ❤️ I woke up one day and I was following around 7,000 people. So now, I’m trying to declutter by bringing my following down to zero slowly and then will follow my friends back one by one after 🙂 I was just talking to Kyle about this last night 😊 https://t.co/uOubWHlO0L — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) April 8, 2025

A showbiz website also noticed Bela’s unfollowing, recalling that Kyle invited her to spend the Holidays with him and his family in Cebu in 2024 as a friend.

“Insta Scoop: Did Bela Padilla Unfollow Piolo Pascual and Kyle Echarri Who Once Welcomed Her to His Family?” Fashion Pulis said in a post.

Bela currently has 7.9 million followers on Instagram and only follows 1,702 users as of this writing.

The platform is popular among local showbiz personalities who mostly use it to share their pictures and videos from shoots.