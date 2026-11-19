A longtime female Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the United Arab Emirates won a “lunch date” with actor Piolo Pascual, her favorite artist, thanks to her children.

Threads user Zaida shared that they gifted their mother a “VIP ticket” that gave her the chance to personally meet the heartthrob, who was in Abu Dhabi for his “Paano Ba Magmahal” concert on November 14.

The concert’s title was inspired by the popular song Pascual performed with Sarah Geronimo for their 2015 film, “The Breakup Playlist.”

Zaida said their mother, a devoted fan, was overjoyed to meet her “ultimate favorite” actor after winning the “lunch date.”

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“My mom has been a fan of Papa P for as long as I can remember. Hundreds of movies watched, countless posters collected, and so many pictures with standees. He’s been her ultimate favorite for years! Who would have thought that one day, this would actually happen?” she wrote on Threads.

“My mom has been working in the UAE for almost two decades, sacrificing so much and working hard for our family. And now, we finally got to afford to give her something she’s always dreamed of — a VIP ticket to see her favorite artist. But the biggest plot twist? SHE WON THE LUNCH DATE WITH PAPA P!” Zaida added.

She described the experience as an “unexpected blessing,” recalling how her mother used to take photos only with posters and standees featuring Piolo.

“If there’s one thing that makes this extra special, it’s seeing someone who has spent so many years working hard finally get to experience something purely for herself. No more poster and standee pictures, Ma! You finally get the real deal!” Zaida added.

She also shared photos from her mother’s “date” with Piolo, including one showing the actor giving her a hug.

“Salamat, super happy, parang nawala lahat ‘yong ilang pagod ko dito,” Zaida’s mother said in a message.

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The post caught Piolo’s attention, who praised the children’s efforts to make their OFW mother’s dream come true.

“Thanks so much as well for doing that very wonderful gesture for your mum. She raised good kids as well. Hope to see you guys again,” the actor commented, accompanied by a smiling emoticons and a folded hands emoji.

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Dubbed the Philippines’ “Ultimate Heartthrob,” Piolo began his career as a matinee idol in the ’90s before expanding into television dramas, independent films, and music.

He is known for his “boy-next-door” appeal and charisma, as well as his youthful appearance, which has helped him maintain a strong following over the years.