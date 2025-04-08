‘GTA in real life’: Fortuner spins widly in gas station after police confrontation

A scene from “Fast and Furious?”
A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was caught maneuvering wildly in a gas station at North Fairview in Quezon City after being confronted by a police officer.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with automotive publication VISOR sharing details about the situation.
A sender of the video claimed that it happened at Metro Oil in North Fairview at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8.
The footage showed a police officer talking to the driver of a white Toyota Fortuner which rear-ended a van.
The SUV later reverses, with the police officer chasing after it while exclaiming, “Sir! Sir, sir sir!”
It then careens in a gas station and then maneuvers in a wild circular fashion until it hits something, splashing liquid all over.
A clearer version of the video was also posted by another Facebook user.
The incident prompted some Facebook users to drop such comments:
“Now showing! ‘Fast & Fairview 3.’ Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Regular, Sung Premium,” a Pinoy quipped.
“Too much anticipation of GTA 6,” another user wrote with a screaming face emoji. “GTA” is short for “Grand Theft Auto,” a video game series.
“GTA in real life,” said a different user.
A report by Abante TNT claims that the Fortuner driver who was arrested after the stunt was a retired member of the US Navy.