‘Luma kotse mo!’: Video of woman refusing to settle road altercation goes viral

A video of a woman refusing to settle an altercation because the vehicle she allegedly hit was “old” has caught the attention of the online community.

Facebook user Maricar Enriquez shared on Sunday, April 6, their experience of being “hit” by a new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid driven by a “reckless driver” in front of Robinsons Cainta on Ortigas Avenue Extension.

According to her, the Hyundai hit the rear of their vehicle, an Isuzu Crosswind 2017 model, and “sped off, trying to get away all the way to Bayanihan.”

Bayanihan could refer to Bayanihan Village in Cainta, which is near Ford Cainta and located further ahead of Robinsons Cainta, where the incident took place.

“She refused to stop or even come down to settle things. When we caught up with her in Bayanihan, she seemed like she was about to crash into us again without a second thought,” Enriquez said in a Facebook post.

“I was with my three kids — one of them even started crying out of fear, thinking that driver was going to hit us again when we tried to follow her. Nakakagigil! Ang tanda mo na, pero asal walang pinag-aralan!” she added with an angry face emoji.

Enriquez also posted a video in which she confronted the Hyundai driver.

The Hyundai driver explained that she was attempting to “catch up” with her mother when accused of fleeing the scene of the incident.

“Binangga kami ta’s sabay kami tinakbuhan nito!” Enriquez said in the video.

The Hyundai driver later said she did not want to talk to the Isuzu driver.

“Luma kotse mo!” the Hyundai driver suddenly exclaimed, pointing at the vehicle in front of her.

“Ako na nga ang atribido eh… tingan mo nga kung may gasgas ang kotse mo, ako ang atribido!” she added.

Enriquez insisted that the Hyundai driver hit them, adding that the latter sped off instead of settling the issue.

“Nagmamadali ako kasi… kahit ako makipag-ano sa’yo, wala ka namang pambayad!” the Hyundai driver responded.

Enriquez repeatedly insisted that it was the Hyundai driver who hit them, but the latter remained adamant that it was not her fault.

“Kayo ‘yung nasa likod, binangga mo kami, tinakbuhan mo kami!” Enriquez said.

The Hyundai driver explained that the traffic was at a standstill at that time.

“Kaya kita tinakbuhan kasi naisip ko, wala kang ano, ta’s wala naman kayong pambayad! Nagmamadali ako kasi hinahabol ko ang nanay ko! Ang iniisip ko, wala naman kayong pambayad eh! Bago ang kotse ko!” she exclaimed.

“Ikaw ang nasa likod, ikaw ang nangbangga!” Enriquez insisted as the Hyundai driver closed her window.

Enriquez later said that they would not swap their Isuzu Crosswind.

“Taas kamay ng mga lumang naka-Crosswind!!” she said with a winking-face emoji in another post.

Her video has since gone viral, earning 1.5 million views, 9,700 likes and reactions and 1,100 comments.

It has also reached other automotive pages like VISOR.

The video has also inspired memes, with some Facebook accounts sharing an AI-generated a figurine of the Hyundai driver labeled “Bagong Kotse-matapobre.”

“LF [Looking For] Hyundai Tucson, ‘yung hybrid na bago,” another Facebook account wrote, referencing one of the vehicles in the video.

In the comments section, Enriquez said that they had already reported the Hyundai driver to the police.

An individual also suggested reporting the incident to the Land Transportation Office, which issues driver’s licenses.

“Yes ses [sis], bibigyan ko talaga [siya] ng atensyon,” Enriquez responded to the online user.

Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, states the following as the “duty of driver in case of accident:”

In the event that any accident should occur as a result of the operation of a motor vehicle upon a highway, the driver present, shall show his driver’s license, give his true name and address and also the true name and address of the owner of the motor vehicle.

No driver of a motor vehicle concerned in a vehicular accident shall leave the scene of the accident without aiding the victim, except under any of the following circumstances:

If he is in imminent danger of being seriously harmed by any person or persons by reason of the accident;

If he reports the accident to the nearest officer of the law; or;

If he has to summon a physician or nurse to aid the victim.

The law also states that “no person shall operate a motor vehicle on any highway recklessly or without reasonable caution considering the width, traffic, grades, crossing, curvatures, visibility and other conditions of the highway and the conditions of the atmosphere and weather.”

It also added that an individual must not operate a motor vehicle “to endanger the property or the safety or rights of any person or so as to cause excessive or unreasonable damage to the highway.”

Violating such provisions is considered “reckless driving.”