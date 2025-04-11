LeBron James enters Barbie’s world with new doll

Watch out, Ken. LeBron James is moving into the Barbie universe as Mattel prepares to launch a new doll in the likeness of the NBA great.

James was chosen as the brand’s first “Kenbassador” due to his “positive impact on culture, style and community” for the last two decades, the company said Wednesday.

The Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors Doll carries a $75 price tag and will be available starting Monday at select Target stores as well as online through Target.com, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel creations.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me, but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said in a news release. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to.”

The doll, which stands an inch taller than the standard Ken figurine, features James wearing a varsity jacket, Nike sneakers and Beats headphones.

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.

James, 40, is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with more than 42,000 points and counting. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is a 21-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion.

—Field Level Media