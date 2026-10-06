‘Wala akong sakit’: Niña Jose responds to comments on her appearance

Bayambang, Pangasinan Mayor Niña Jose-Quiambao responded to comments about her appearance after she uploaded photos of herself on social media.

The public official on Monday, October 5, shared medium shots of herself in her office on her Facebook page.

She had no caption, but her post had background music of the 2003 remastered version of Spandau Ballet’s “True.”

Some Filipinos took notice of her appearance, with some asking what happened to her lips.

“Anyare sa lips niya, hehehe, nasobrahan ata sa fillers,” an online user wrote, referring to lip fillers. A lip filler is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment in which a gel-like substance is injected into the lips to add volume or change shape.

“Anyare sa lower lip niya? Mas maganda siya dati,” another Pinoy commented.

Others, meanwhile, were more concerned with her slimmer physique.

“Months ago, sobrang jubisity pa niya, tapos ngayon, biglang palito na,” an online user wrote.

“Anyare sa kanya, mukha siyang taxidermied pet, LOL,” commented another user.

“Nasobrahan ng Ozempic,” claimed a different user, referring to a medication for improving blood sugar in adults. Its common side effects include weight loss.

The mayor saw the comments and thanked them for the concern.

“Thank you for the engagement, guys, kahit nega ‘yung iba, nagulat ako dahil lang sa picture ko pa talaga hahaha, thank you. Mahal ko kayo lahat and God bless us all,” Niña wrote on Tuesday, October 6.

She also assured the public that she is not sick, adding that she only wanted to lose weight.

“By the way, wala akong sakit, sadyang gusto ko lang maging skinny. Goal ko nga si corpse bride eh, hahaha, jooooke, but thank you for the concern ah, kahit may ibang pressing matters, ‘yung itsura ko pa talaga ang pinag-uusapan hahaha, nakaka-touch din, salamat,” the mayor said.

She then recalled previous comments about her appearance and wondered why people are “affected” by it.

“Nakakatawa lang kasi when I was bigger, tawag sakin aparador, nung puti face ko, chimchamchu, ‘yung payat naman ngayon, kalansay or tarsier. But, in all that I can say, madami affected sa akin, hahaha, Bakit???? Hahaha, you must love me talaga. Anyway, sa dami ng gulo sa mundo, let us remember to Live. Laugh and Love,” Niña said.

Last year, the mayor responded to comments that she had gained weight and had pale skin.

She called her critics “inggiterang frogs” and attributed her weight gain to “postpartum,” a period after childbirth.

ALSO READ: ‘Inggiterang frogs’: Niña Jose responds to comments on weight gain, skin tone