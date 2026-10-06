‘May pag-asa pa’: Marriage banns of senior couple in Tarlac spark buzz

A marriage banns posted by a church in Tarlac caught Filipinos’ attention after a senior couple appeared among those set to tie the knot.

A Facebook account dedicated to the Nuestra Señora La Divina Pastora Parish in Balutu, Concepcion, Tarlac, uploaded marriage banns announcing the marriage of Charlito Canitan and Merlita Yumul, both 65 years of age.

The pair will formalize their union on October 24 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel in Barangay Castillo, Concepcion, Tarlac.

“The following couple has expressed their intention to be made one in the Sacrament of Matrimony on October 24, 2026, Saturday at SACRED HEART OF JESUS CHAPEL CASTILLO CONCEPCION TARLAC,” the Facebook post reads.

“Whoever has the knowledge of any impediment or hindrance to the proposed marriage of the above mentioned couple. Kindly contact the Parish Office at 0968 199 1977,” it added.

The marriage banns sparked various reactions among Filipinos as they noticed the couple’s ages.

“Hehe, may pag-asa pa pala ako 41 na ko, never married pa din,” a Facebook user commented.

“This is beautiful. Matutuloy na rin ang pangarap nilang church wedding,” another user wrote.

“Wow, hindi pa huli ang lahat! Congrats po!” exclaimed a different user.

Another Facebook user tagged a friend and commented with a laughing emoji, “‘Di pa pala huli ang lahat. Habang buhay, may pag-asa.”

It is not as common to see senior couples getting married, with people tying the knot usually in their prime.

Meanwhile, a marriage banns is a public notice made in a church that proclaims an intention of impending marriage. It also gives the community a chance to raise objections before the wedding.

The practice ensures that neither person has been previously married, that the marriage is entered into of free will, and that the couple is not too closely related.