Ion Perez flooded with supportive messages after withdrawing from 2025 elections bid

“It’s Showtime” host Ion Perez earned a commendation for rethinking his decision to dip his toes into politics in the 2025 midterm elections as a councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac.

The husband of host Vice Ganda appeared in a TikTok video announcing his withdrawal from the upcoming elections.

Ion was among the first celebrities to file a Certificate of Candidacy (COC) last month, aiming for a councilor seat in his hometown.

In his video, the actor-host explained that he wanted to better prepare for the role of a public official.

“Sa mga kalugar ko diyan sa Concepcion, una po, maraming salamat sa tiwala at suporta niyo na ibinigay sa akin,” Ion said.

“Pinapaalam ko lang po na hindi na po ako tatakbo o tutuloy bilang konsehal ng Concepcion dahil gusto ko po munang ihanda ang sarili ko para hindi mapahiya sa inyo at mapaglingkuran kayo ng tama,” the host added.

“Muli po, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong tiwala. Paumanhin po,” he concluded.

Filipinos flocked to the comments section to share supportive messages following Ion’s decision, with some praising him for acknowledging his capabilities and limitations.

“Good decision, Ion, ‘di madaling umatras, lalo na nakapag-announced ka na. Mas napahanga mo ako. ‘Di rin madaling aminin na hindi ka pa ready. God bless you,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Good po. Need muna talaga ng right education sa papasuking larangan. Try mo, sir, mag-public administration muna or polsci [politicial science], maganda rin kasi ‘yung may tamang credentials ka para may maibubuga,” another commented.

“Darating ang tamang panahon para sa’yo, Ion. Pagbutihin mo pa ang iyong sarili upang pagdating ng time na ‘yun, taas noo mo silang lahat na haharapin,” a different online user wrote.

He also earned a similar reception on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where his video was reposted.

“You earned my respect! ‘Yan ang tama, pinaghahandaan ang lahat at alam ang kakayanan. Keep on learning, Ion, your time will come. Respect!” an X user wrote.

“I think, this is the better route… Pwede ka pa naman tumulong kahit hindi ka maluklok sa pwesto… Pag-aralan mo muna para kapag dumating ‘yung oras, handa ka na sa mga bagay-bagay sa politics,” another online user said.

Before filing his COC for councilor last month, Ion was sworn in as a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, led by Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap.

Ion is known for joining “It’s Showtime” as a host, where his partner is one of the mainstays.

Prior to appearing on television, Ion dabbled in male pageantry. He won the Mister Universe Tourism title in 2018 at 25 years old.

Meanwhile, other showbiz personalities who are running in the midterm elections are Willie Revillame for senator, Arjo Atayde, a Quezon City First District representative reelectionist, Vilma Santos for Batangas governor and National Artist Nora Aunor, a second nominee of the People’s Champ party-list, among others.