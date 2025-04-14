Visita Iglesia: Churches Pinoys can visit in Metro Manila this Holy Week

Visita Iglesia is a cherished Holy Week tradition among Filipino Catholics, where the faithful visit seven churches as a form of pilgrimage.

The practice is believed to symbolize Jesus’ Seven Last Words or Seven Holy Wounds.

During the visits, devotees offer prayers to the Blessed Sacrament or reflect at the Stations of the Cross in each church.

Some pray the Rosary, others offer personal prayers to the Passion, often in front of the Blessed Sacrament or Stations of the Cross.

The tradition is commonly observed on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday.

For Filipinos spending the Holy Days in Metro Manila, several groups have shared suggested churches and spots for solemn prayer and reflection.

Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila

The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) has compiled a list of “Pilgrim of Hope” churches under the Archdiocese of Manila, where the faithful can strengthen their faith, reflect on Jesus’ sacrifice and appreciate the beauty of sacred heritage.

These are the following:

Chapel of St. Lazarus (San Lazaro Hospital)

Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño

Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Loreto

Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph – San Jose de Trozo Parish

San Fernando de Dilao Parish

Archdiocesan Shrine of Espiritu Santo

Minor Basilica and National Shrine of San Lorenzo Ruiz

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned

Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Guia

San Pablo Apostol Parish

Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Concepcion

National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus

Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno

National Shrine of Saint Michael and the Archangels

Minor Basilica of Saint Sebastian

Department of Tourism – Metro Manila

The DOT Metro Manila also curated its own list of “must-visit sacred sites” around the National Capital Region. These are:

Quiapo Church

San Agustin Church

Manila Cathedral

Sto. Niño de Paz Church Greenbelt

St. Francis of Assisi and Sta. Quiteria Parish Church

National Shrine of Guadalupe

National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help

Jollibee

The homegrown fast food chain also released its Visita Iglesia Map, highlighting the “beautiful and historical churches” across Metro Manila that Filipinos can visit for their Holy Week pilgrimage.