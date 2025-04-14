Visita Iglesia: Churches Pinoys can visit in Metro Manila this Holy Week

Visita Iglesia is a cherished Holy Week tradition among Filipino Catholics, where the faithful visit seven churches as a form of pilgrimage.
The practice is believed to symbolize Jesus’ Seven Last Words or Seven Holy Wounds.
During the visits, devotees offer prayers to the Blessed Sacrament or reflect at the Stations of the Cross in each church.
Some pray the Rosary, others offer personal prayers to the Passion, often in front of the Blessed Sacrament or Stations of the Cross.
The tradition is commonly observed on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday.
For Filipinos spending the Holy Days in Metro Manila, several groups have shared suggested churches and spots for solemn prayer and reflection.
Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila
The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM) has compiled a list of “Pilgrim of Hope” churches under the Archdiocese of Manila, where the faithful can strengthen their faith, reflect on Jesus’ sacrifice and appreciate the beauty of sacred heritage.
These are the following:
- Chapel of St. Lazarus (San Lazaro Hospital)
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño
- Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Loreto
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Joseph – San Jose de Trozo Parish
- San Fernando de Dilao Parish
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Espiritu Santo
- Minor Basilica and National Shrine of San Lorenzo Ruiz
- National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned
- Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Guia
- San Pablo Apostol Parish
- Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Concepcion
- National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus
- Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno
- National Shrine of Saint Michael and the Archangels
- Minor Basilica of Saint Sebastian
Department of Tourism – Metro Manila
The DOT Metro Manila also curated its own list of “must-visit sacred sites” around the National Capital Region. These are:
The Department of Tourism – Metro Manila has also curated its own list of “must-visit sacred sites” across the National Capital Region. These are:
- Quiapo Church
- San Agustin Church
- Manila Cathedral
- Sto. Niño de Paz Church Greenbelt
- St. Francis of Assisi and Sta. Quiteria Parish Church
- National Shrine of Guadalupe
- National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help
Jollibee
The homegrown fast food chain also released its Visita Iglesia Map, highlighting the “beautiful and historical churches” across Metro Manila that Filipinos can visit for their Holy Week pilgrimage.
- Shrine of Our Lady of Grace
- Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph (Bamboo Organ)
- Guadalupe Church
- Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Immaculate Concepcion
- San Felipe Neri Parish
- Our Lady of Abandoned Church
- St. Peregrine Laziosi Parish
- Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Jose de Navotas
- Pasig Cathedral
- San Roque Parish Church Diocesan Shrine of Saint Martha
- Santuario de San Vincente de Paul
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- Sto. Niño de Taguig Parish
- National Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Fatima