Agency says Dennis Trillo’s TikTok account ‘hacked’ after ‘May ABS pa ba?’ comment

An artist management agency said that Kapuso actor Dennis Trillo‘s TikTok account was “hacked” after drawing flak for some comments made against ABS-CBN.

PR consultant and Aguila Entertainment general manager Jan Enriquez on Monday shared a statement from the agency about the actor’s controversial remarks made in response to an online user.

Comments such as “May ABS pa ba?” were seen on Dennis’ TikTok account.

“We would like inform the public that Dennis Trillo’s Tiktok account has been hacked around noontime today, July 1, 2024. There were some comments made using his name and we assure everyone that it was not his doing,” Aguila Entertainment said.

“It is very unlikely of Dennis to make such remarks and he is a person who has nothing but kindness and respect [in] his heart. We are currently fixing the matter to avoid this incident from happening again. Thank you,” it added.

Before that, Jan also assured the public that Dennis did not make such comments.

“We are investigating the situation but do know na hindi po si Dennis ‘yun. He is currently taping for Pulang Araw and have limited access to his phone as per his PA [personal assistant. We advise the public not to jump into conclusions with regard to this incident,” he said.

“Pulang Araw” is an upcoming Kapuso historical drama that tells the story of four childhood friends who will face struggles amid the outbreak of the Second World War. It will also be streamed on Netflix.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform claimed that Dennis replied the following to a TikTok user who asked why his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado, was not in GMA’s new station ID.

“At totoo ba na lilipat na siya sa [ABS-CBN],” the TikTok user wrote.

“May ABS pa ba?” the actor allegedly responded.

Just in: Dennis Trillo, napatanong sa isang netizen kung may ABS-CBN pa ba. Anong opinyon niyo sa tanong na ito? pic.twitter.com/xbkUUyfbEi — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) July 1, 2024

A screen recording of the interaction was also shared by another X user.

The actor also allegedly told some TikTok users to “screenshot” his comments anew.

Just in: Dennis Trillo, tinanong ulit kung may ABS-CBN pa, inutusan pa ang mga netizens to screenshot. pic.twitter.com/ZK49jmfVpO — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) July 1, 2024

Another X user claimed Dennis additionally responded to a TikTok user who assumed he would get mobbed by Kapamilya fans.

“Wala akong pake,” his account said.

MAY BAGO SYANG REPLY HAHAHAHAHHAAH pic.twitter.com/0MRZuAelxv — POPOY #KP6 (@jeperiiiii) July 1, 2024

Dennis, while being a household name on rival network GMA, started his showbiz career under ABS-CBN, which lost its broadcasting franchise in 2020.

He was part of Star Circle’s Batch 10 along with Bea Alonzo, Alfred Vargas, Nadine Samonte and TJ Trinidad. They were launched in 2001.

Dennis was cast in two top-rating dramas on ABS-CBN — “Pangako Sa’yo” and “Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.”

He later moved to GMA where he got his breakthrough.