Response to ‘green screen’ comments? Jane de Leon shares BTS of ‘Incognito’ scene

Was it a response to “green screen” allegations?

Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon gave a glimpse of how some of her scenes were shot in ABS-CBN’s action-drama series “Incognito.”

The actress, who appeared on the show as Sylvia Escalera, or “Heart,” shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo and video from the series on Tuesday, January 28.

Jane shared the BTS content on X (formerly Twitter), where rumors had circulated about the show using a “green screen” for some of its scenes.

“Ganda sa El Nido. Ganda ng location,” she wrote with emojis of a palm tree and green hearts.

El Nido, Palawan is among the shooting places of “Incognito.”

Ganda sa El Nido. Ganda ng location 🌴 💚 💚 pic.twitter.com/rhMIdysKAe — JANE DE LEON (@Imjanedeleon) January 28, 2025

Jane’s post has garnered 2,500 likes, 383 reposts, and 95 replies so far, with some online users referencing the accusations made before her post.

“Ah, hindi green screen, ayos,” an online user commented.

“Asan [na] basher na mga [maka-green], eto na. Hehehe,” another online user wrote.

“Jane debunking the green screen allegations,” said a different Pinoy with a party popper emoji.

The “green screen” allegations refer to posts claiming “Incognito” employed the production technique in some of her scenes.

“Wokay, after 5 eps [five episodes], ayown, bagsak sa green screen, BWAHAHAHAHAHHA. Ubos na agad ang budget?” a user said before.

Another series, which recently concluded, was also accused of using the technique during its finale.

Meanwhile, content creator Ryan Azurin, also known as “Zarckaroo,” praised the equipment he thought was used for shooting the scene.

“Ang ganda ng cine lens [camera lens] na ginamit. 50 mm 1.4 aperture. Sa sobrang ganda, napagkakamalan tuloy na green screen. Only film maker knows,” he commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

The discussion also made its way to Reddit, where some Filipinos shared their thoughts on how the “green screen” allegations came to be.

“It’s the camera [plus] lighting. Super talas ng shot ng subject (Jane) na maski isang hibla lang ng buhok na nakatikwas, mapapansin mo. Plus, the background is super blurred na kaya mukha talagang nakahiwalay ang subject sa background,” a Redditor said.

“Lighting and editing ‘yan kaya nag mukhang gs [green screen],” another Reddit user wrote.

GMA Network’s “Widow’s War” also earned buzz before for appearing to employ the technique in its finale, specifically in a pivotal scene.

RELATED: Finale of murder mystery drama earns buzz for usage of ‘green screen’

A green screen is a common tool used in filmmaking where a bright green background is digitally replaced with computer-generated imagery (CGI) or other footage during post-production.

The technique is considered a powerful and affordable way to customize one’s background and upgrade the content.