‘Laruang de baterya’: Carlos Yulo amuses with ‘Maybe This Time’ dance trend take

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo amused Filipinos when a video of him grooving to Sarah Geronimo‘s “Maybe This Time” during his visit to ABS-CBN was posted online.

A journalist on Tuesday shared a clip of the artistic gymnast being urged by some employees to do a sample dance when he visited “TV Patrol” while the ballad played in the background.

Carlos gamely hopped on the trend, much to the amusement of those in the newsroom.

WATCH: Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo grooves to the beat of Sarah Geronimo’s rendition of “Maybe This Time” during his visit on TV Patrol Express. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Zd2V9RLmuR — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) August 27, 2024

The TikTok account of “TV Patrol” also posted Carlos’ dance video.

The gymnast’s dance moves amused Filipinos, who shared their observations online.

“T**NA NI CARLOS YULO, PARANG HUMAN KEYCHAIN (loudly crying emoji) Dancing to Maybe This Time,” an online user commented.

“Parang de bateryang laruan si Caloy, hahaha, game na game,” another X user wrote, referring to a wind-up toy.

“Sonny Angel superdupermega rare collection,” a Pinoy joked, referring to a popular cherub figurine collectible.

“Parang de susi si Caloy, haha,” another online user commented.

“Yung mga bata sa fam [family] reunion kapag pinapasayaw,” wrote another Filipino.

Carlos’ girlfriend, content creator Chloe San Jose, previously posted a video of their take on the dance trend on TikTok.

It has earned 14.8 million plays, 1.4 million heart reactions, 51,200 bookmarks and 8,762 comments, with some Filipinos writing similar observations on Chloe’s post.

“Full charge [na naman] Sonny Angel mo, [Ate] Chloe,” a TikTok user commented before.

“Para siyang laruan na may hinihila sa likod, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” another TikTok user wrote.

“Pwede siya sa live adaptation ng ‘Toy Story,’ euueueue,” a different Pinoy commented, referencing a popular Disney animated film that stars living toys.

Reports said the “Maybe This Time” dance trend started when TikTok user @donotdisturb869 posted a video of him doing moves to the song’s bridge last July.

It has since been recreated by other users of the platform, including personalities like BINI member Sheena Catacutan, actress Ysabel Ortega and SB19 member Stell Ajero.

“Maybe This Time” is a song by Sarah for her 2014 romantic comedy film of the same title, which she starred alongside actor Coco Martin.

The film follows the story of two former lovers who meet again after years of ending their relationship without closure.