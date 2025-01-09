False claims that Carlos Yulo’s golds to be transferred to brother Eldrew surface online

False claims about a possible “transfer” of the Olympic gold medals of artistic gymnast Carlos Yulo to his younger brother are circulating on social media.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform posted a screengrab of a Facebook comment that claimed there were “talks” of the “Olympic Committee” thinking about transferring Carlos’ medals because of his family issues.

“May usap-usapan na baka i-transfer yung dalawang gold ni Carlos kay Eldrew kasi mabait na bata siya at mapagmahal sa magulang… depende raw sa Olympic Committee,” the comment reads.

Eldrew Yulo is Carlos’ 16-year-old brother who has been making waves for his own achievements in gymnastics.

Last December, the younger Yulo won eight gold medals in the Chiu Wai Chung Cup in Hong Kong. He also bagged three golds and one silver at the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championship in Thailand in November.

Eldrew also captured a gold medal at the junior level of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the X user saw the Facebook comment and wrote, “Owww! Really? Mabait ba naman at mapagmahal ang mga magulang at kapatid ni Eldrew? Hahahaha.”

Other X users who saw the comment laughed about the claims about the Olympic medals being “transferrable.”

“Saan nila napulot ‘yan? Did Eldrew compete in Paris?” an X user commented, referring to the Olympic Games held in Paris last year.

“Pwede ba i-tranfer ‘yung panalo, eh siya ang lumaban dun? May ganun ba?” another online user commented.

Carlos made history as the first Filipino to have bagged two gold medals in the Olympics in Paris 2024 when he ruled the men’s floor exercise and the men’s vault final in artistic gymnastics, a feat he achieved in just one weekend.

He is also the first male Olympic gold medalist and the second Pinoy Olympian to take home a gold medal after weightlifting wonder, Hidilyn Diaz, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Carlos’ victory came after a disappointing stint at the Tokyo Games when he narrowly missed a medal finish.

But the gymnast’s historical achievement has been overshadowed by his family issues involving his mother Angelica Yulo and her disapproval of his relationship with Australia-based content creator Chloe San Jose, among others.

Carlos has also been accused by others of being an “ungrateful” son and of having supposed low family values.

The gymnast previously appealed for his mother to “move on” and “heal” from their rift amid their issues.

He had claimed that his mother had “hid” and “touched” his cash incentives without his consent, but the matriarch claimed she was safeguarding his future.

Meanwhile, Olympic medals can be stripped from the athlete for doping infractions.

They can likewise be reallocated to other deserving athletes after the holder has been disqualified for doping or competition manipulation.

The reallocation process has four processes, with each taking several months.