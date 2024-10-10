‘Na-miss ko ang ramen’: What Carlos Yulo plans to do in return to Japan

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo already made up plans for his future visit to Japan.

Carlos is expected to return to Japan, where he trained for nearly a decade, under a scholarship.

In an interview with the press on October 1, Carlos shared that he wishes to visit the university where he studied and trained and to thank them for their contributions to his athletic development.

“Magpupunta po ako sa university po just to say thank you sa support po na binigay nila. And of course po sa scholarship po na nakuha ko before,” the gymnast sensation said.

“Nag-alaga sila so gusto ko pong makita si president po ng university to say thank you po. And of course, mapakita po ‘yang medal,” he added referring to his Olympic gold medals.

Carlos lightheartedly said he also misses eating ramen.

“And siyempre gusto ko ng ramen po. Na-miss ko po yung ramen so baka kumain po ako ng ramen,” he said, laughing.

Last October 1, Carlos was honored by Japan ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya for his historic feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics in a celebratory dinner hosted by the ambassador himself at his residence in Makat City.

The Ambassador’s Special Award was presented to Carlos, to recognize his contributions to sports and Japan-Philippines ties.

Carlos likewise thanked Japan, saying the people he met there helped his gymnastics journey and contributed to his personal growth.

“Of course, Japan is really special to my heart. And it really helped me to boost my gymnastics and of course my personality as well. I’m really grateful for the people [who] I met there. I learned skills, their culture, how they speak, how they move. I’m really grateful for that and for the help that they gave me and the knowledge that I acquired now —all the winnings that I accomplished; they have a big effect on that also,” he said.