EJ Obiena says he ‘never made a single comment’ on Carlos Yulo’s personal life

Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena broke his silence on allegations that he supposedly commented on the personal and family life of fellow Olympian, gymnastics star Carlos Yulo.

The athlete on Wednesday, October 9, said that he has “never made a single comment” about the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s private life and he “never shall.”

“I don’t comment on my private life and I certainly don’t want outsiders commenting on it. That’s why it’s called ‘Private life.’ It’s personal. It’s nobody else’s business,” EJ wrote on his Facebook page.

“Because I embrace these values, I never comment on someone else’s personal life. I HAVE NEVER MADE A SINGLE COMMENT regarding Caloy’s private life, and I never shall,” he added.

“Any assertion otherwise is outright libel. I know when to keep my mouth shut; and when it comes to anyone’s private life. This is one of those times,” the pole vaulter said.

EJ also said that legitimate comments and statements from him will always come from his official social media accounts.

“If you ever want to know what I say, come here or my other social media, and you’ll see it. If some clickbait site is making up stories to suck you into the drama, recognize it for what it is. It’s abuse. It’s not journalism,” the athlete said.

Days before EJ’s statement, some Facebook pages falsely reported that he had a message for Carlos about the latter’s “disrespect” toward his own family.

“Si E.J. Obiena, isang kilalang pole vaulter ng Pilipinas, ay nagbahagi ng taos-pusong mensahe patungkol sa kalagayan ng pamilya ni Carlos Yulo, lalo na sa kanyang mga magulang,” a Facebook page claimed on Monday, October 7.

“Sinabi niya na bagaman hindi siya nagtagumpay sa nakaraang Paris Olympics, natutunan niya na ang tunay na tagumpay ay hindi nasusukat sa medalya o karangalan kundi sa pagmamahal at suporta ng kanyang mga magulang,” it added.

“Nais iparating ni E.J. ang mensahe sa mga kabataan ang kahalagahan ng respeto, pagmamahal, at pagpapahalaga sa kanilang mga magulang,” the page said.

It also accompanied its post with a collage featuring EJ, Carlos, and Carlos’ parents. The photo had an in-line text that reads, “MAHIYA KA NAMAN!”

The fake post has earned 2,100 likes and reactions, 1,000 comments, and 51 shares so far.

Meanwhile, EJ in his statement said that he has been friends with Carlos “for many years” already.

“I don’t compete with my friend Caloy and I deeply respect him. He is a great champion for our country, and I applaud him. I am proud of him. I am thankful for the glory he has brought our country,” the pole vaulter said.

EJ said he will have “no further comment” about the matter, adding that he is “focused on getting ready for the upcoming season.”

“Let’s focus on cheering our athletes on, instead of creating false drama to sell advertising space,” he concluded.

Last month, EJ shared that he has plans to prepare for the indoor season early next year.

His 2024 season ended early due to a spine injury he had endured even before the Paris Olympics 2024.

As of September, EJ said his physical activities were limited to indoor cycling and yoga, although his recovery is progressing well.

Meanwhile, comparisons of the pole vaulter and the artistic gymnast have been making rounds online, especially after the former renewed his deal with a popular energy drink known for getting athletes as ambassadors.

The brand released a commercial about Carlos in 2020, although there are no recent comments concerning the gymnast’s endorsement deal with them.

Issues surrounding the Olympian’s family made headlines following his historic win at the prestigious Games.

Carlos recently became the face of a chocolate barley drink being sold by a multi-level marketing company.

