‘Bounce back!’: Support pours in for EJ Obiena after ending 2024 campaign

Messages of support flooded Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena‘s post after he announced that he will be cutting short his 2024 season due to a fractured spine that has been bothering him this year.

The athlete on Wednesday said that he was ending his 2024 campaign early as he needed to rest and recover after being diagnosed with a “fractured L5 vertebra.”

The L5 vertebra is the triangular bone at the base of the spine.

It plays a central role in supporting the lower back and is often the site of common spinal issues due to its location and the demands placed on it since it bears more body weight than other vertebrae.

In his post, EJ revealed enduring “back problems” this year before finding out about the diagnosis.

Earlier this month, the third-ranked pole vaulter in the world admitted that a spine injury had affected his performance and training for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Jim Lafferty, EJ’s friend and advisor, previously revealed that the athlete had been dealing with back issues even before his Paris campaign had started.

“He has had a recurring issue in the lumbar part of his spine. He’s had some issues in the connective issues, which led to muscle spasming, pain, and the inability to vault,” Jim shared on August 7.

“This started two years ago, and he’s had a denervation to the nerve that was causing all the issues. It allows him to compete and go on without any risk to his long-term health,” he added.

EJ finished fourth in the men’s pole vault final in Paris 2024, a significant improvement from his 11th placement at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The pole vaulter had promised that he would deliver a podium finish in his next competitions.

However, he had to cancel his season this year due to the spinal fracture.

“I intended to compete in three more competitions (ISTAF Berlin, Zurich Diamond League and Diamond League Final) before flying back to Manila. However, during the Silesia Diamond League this past weekend, the same back pain that has bothered me all season flared up. Due to the continual spasms, I couldn’t finish my last few attempts,” EJ wrote on Wednesday, August 28.

“I immediately went to my doctor in Italy, and the MRI revealed what appeared to be a stress fracture in my spine. Unfortunately, a later CAT scan confirmed the diagnosis. I have a fractured L5 vertebra,” he added.

“To avoid worsening the fracture, I shall prudently cancel my season, including the Philippines Pole Vault competition scheduled for September 20 (more information to follow on this). Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required 4 [four]-weeks off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season!” EJ added.

He admitted that competing in the Summer Games with an injury was risky and promised to make decisions with his “head” and not his “emotions.”

“The best thing to do right now, with ensuring my best future, is to rest and recuperate and come back even stronger. I am going to honor my promise: ‘You’ll see more of me, and the Philippine flag will be raised on a global scale.’ It will simply have to wait a bit longer!” the pole vault star said.

“Thank you for your support. I love you all and promise, ‘I’ll be back!'” he added.

Several messages of support filled his social media posts as online users prayed for him to completely recover and “come back stronger.”

“Congratulations on making it to top 5 despite your lumbar pain. Health is everything. Praying for your healing and complete recovery. You take care always, EJ. God bless,” a Facebook user wrote, possibly referring to the world rankings in which EJ is ranked third in his sport.

“Take time to recover [and] come back stronger. Will always include you in my prayers. Still, you made us Filipinos proud,” another online user commented.

“Bounce back, EJ! You did so much and accomplished beyond this year. Get well soon,” wrote another online user.

“Take your time to heal, EJ. We’re praying for you! You are our no. 1 Pole Vaulter. Mabuhay ka!” a different Pinoy commented with a folded hands emoji.

“You have achieved so much in so short a time and you are twice an Olympian! You always make us proud. We will pray for an excellent recovery and wait for your return on the global stage!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Prioritize your health first, EJ. It is what is more important than any competition. Praying for your healing so that when you’re ready, we’ll see you take flight again soon!” another supporter wrote.

Following the prestigious Olympics, the 28-year-old athlete competed in the Laussane Diamond League, where he finished joint-third, and in the Silesia Diamond League, where he finished fifth.

Prior to his entrance into pole vaulting, the sport was not well-known among Filipinos, who were more exposed to basketball.