‘Friend, brother, teammate, companion’: Athletes mourn passing of Mervin Guarte

(Content warning: Graphic violence)

The Philippine sports community mourned the sudden demise of multiple-time Southeast Asian Games medalist Mervin Guarte who was stabbed in his sleep on Tuesday, January 7.

The 33-year-old athlete was stabbed by a kitchen knife in his chest by an unidentified male assailant while he was sleeping in the living room of Barangay Councilor Dante Albo Abel at 4:30 a.m. on that day in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Guarte, a Philippine Air Force member, still managed to call for help and was brought to the hospital but succumbed to the fatal wounds.

Reports said neighbors also chased the suspect but failed to capture him.

The police were able to talk to the SEA Games gold medalist, but he was not able to identify his assailant.

Guarte visited his friend Abel and had drinks in the compound in the area that lasted until 3 a.m. The athlete then went to Abel’s house to sleep, particularly in the living room.

Based on the police’s interviews, there was no altercation during the drinking session, although they are looking at those who drank with Guarte and Abel as persons of interest.

Meanwhile, the athlete’s untimely demise devastated his fellow sports companions like EJ Obiena, Eumir Marcial, Mark Julius Rodelas, Mary Joy Tabal, Kyle Antolin, Connor Henderson and Soh Rui Yong, among others.

EJ expressed condolences for his “friend” and “kuya.”

“I just learned the devastating news of the shocking death of my friend and National Teammate, Kuya Mervin Guarte,” the pole vaulter wrote on Facebook.

“May his soul rest in peace, and I am sending my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. What a tragedy. Only 33 years old,” Obiena added.

“This is another poignant reminder to us all; that we must embrace every day as a gift, as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

Blessed to have shared the track with you. Rest well, my friend,” the athlete said.

Obiena and Guarte both delivered in the track and field, with the former earning three gold medals and one silver in the SEA Games, and the latter gaining several silvers in different editions of the same sports event.

Pro boxer Eumir, another SEA Games gold medalist and fellow Air Force man, also paid tribute to Guarte.

“Lahat [kami] mga kapwa mo sundalo at atlethe, malungkot sa pagkawala mo, Meg. Rest in Peace, Bro. Isasama ka namin sa mga laban, Meg. Maraming salamat sa pag-represent sa bansa natin. #justice,” he wrote.

Mary Joy, the first female Filipino marathon runner to compete in the Olympics, described Guarte as “a friend with an honest heart”, whom she met during her early years in her running career.

“He was full of potential, a hardworking athlete who transitioned from a champion middle-distance runner to a champion OCR [Obstacle Course Racing] athlete,” she wrote on Facebook.

“It’s deeply sad and heartbreaking to hear about his unjust passing — too soon, too painful. I pray for his justice and peace. Gone too soon, Mervin. Thank you for serving the country and bringing home medals. You will always be remembered,” Tabal added.

Kyle, another SEA Games gold medalist, thanked his “dear friend,” Guarte for the lessons he has imparted.

“Mangyan, Mervin Guarte, ikaw ang isa sa pinaka-totoo at pinakamabuting taong nakilala ko. Tinuruan mo kaming lahat na mamuhay nang puno ng saya at pasasalamat, na parang bawat araw ay huling araw sa mundo,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Hindi ko kailanman makakalimutan ang lahat ng aral at inspirasyong iniwan mo sa amin. Paalam, kaibigan. #JusticeForGuarte,” Antolin said.

Mark Julius, fellow SEA Games gold medalist, called for justice for his “esteemed friend, brother, trusted teammate, and companion,” Guarte.

“I truly hope you receive the justice you deserve,” he wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“The somber news still weighs heavily on my heart. We will forever honor your memories. Mangyan 1. #justiceforMervin,” Rodelas added.

“Your legacy in Athletics and OCR will stay here forever, Mangs. Rest in peace, Champ!” he said.

Connor Henderson, a Filipino-Scottish hurdler, saw Obiena’s post and shared his memories with the late athlete.

“God, that’s so sad! God Bless, Mervin! Never stopped smiling through those 5 a.m. grueling sessions,” he commented.

Singaporean long-distance runner Soh Rui Young likewise expressed his sadness over Guarte’s demise.

“Mervin is one of the most fun athletes I’ve ever got to meet on the circuit. Will miss him dearly,” he wrote with emojis.

Guarte represented the Philippines in the athletics and obstacle course events at the SEA Games, securing silver medals in the men’s 800 and 1500-meter track events.

He then shifted towards obstacle course racing, earning gold in the SEA Games’ 2019 and 2023 editions, securing a world record in the men’s team relay with 24.279 seconds.

Guarte also ruled the Spartan 2024 APAC Championship men’s beast 21 km category held in Fiji last November.

As of Wednesday, January 8, Calapan City Police are pursuing a tricycle driver who is a person of interest in the athlete’s killing.

The tricycle driver allegedly harbored a long-standing resentment towards the victim, according to Calapan City Police Chief Lt. Col. Roden Fulache.