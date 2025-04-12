What’s on the menu: LongHorn Steakhouse opens first Philippine location

Steak lovers, this one’s for you!

LongHorn Steakhouse, the popular American restaurant known for its grilled steaks “done right,” has landed in the Philippines.

The steakhouse opened its doors to the public at Streetscape, Shangri-La Plaza Mall on Friday, April 11.

Prior to the official opening, LongHorn welcomed guests at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the beginning of the “legendary steaks on local soil on Thursday, April 10.

The ceremony was led by RC Tiongson, Chief Operating Officer of The Bistro Group; Bradley Smith, president of Franchising, Darden International; celebrity-content creator Max Collins; Jean Paul Manuud, president of The Bistro Group and Andrew den Oudsten, Executive Vice President of Operations, Shang Properties Inc.

During which, the steakhouse also unveiled an expansive menu featuring premium steaks, ribs, chops, chicken and more.

The restaurant boasts quality cuts of meat, well-marbled, seasoned with their special blend of spices and grilled over an open flame with the promise of its tagline “steak done right” and “you can’t fake steak.”

Here are some of the must-try steaks on the menu:

Outlaw Ribeye

Flo’s Filet

New York Strip

Fire-Grilled T-Bone

LongHorn Steakhouse, the American steakhouse born in Atlanta in 1981, officially opens its first Philippine location today, April 11, at Streetscape, Shangri-La Plaza. The restaurant serves premium steaks, ribs, chops, chicken and more. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/bd4KKjlsFj — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) April 11, 2025

However, if you are not in the mood for steak, LongHorn also serves Baby Back Ribs, Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Grilled Salmon, Chicken Tenders, and more.

For the shareable starters, our pick is the Wild West Shrimp, a generous portion of the resto’s signature crispy hand-breaded shrimp tossed with cherry peppers and garlic batter, served with ranch dip.

These can be topped off with signature sides, fresh salads and indulgent desserts.

Interaksyon’s choice of salad is the Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Lunch salad, composed of grilled chicken strawberries, grapes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta and raspberry vinegrette. This is also available at the Steakhouse lunch plates partnered with Shrimp and Lobster Chowder. The lunch plates are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For seafood lovers, the Redrock Grilled Shrimp- grilled jumbo shrimp glazed with smoky tomato butter, served over rice with a side of garlic butter, is also a must-try.

Meanwhile, for dessert, LongHorn’s best-seller is the Chocolate Stampede. It is six inches of chocolate with vanilla bean ice cream.

Interaksyon also tried The Cheesecake, a rich and creamy cheesecake on a honey-graham crust, topped with whipped cream, caramel and candied pecans.

There’s also a full bar with cocktails, margaritas, wine, and beer, as well as, mocktails for the non-alcoholic options.

Interaksyon’s picks are mango magic, berry bliss and sparkling calamansi tea.

The arrival of LongHorn in the Philippines was made possible by The Bistro Group, the powerhouse behind 26 global and local restaurant concepts across more than 225 locations nationwide.

Meanwhile, LongHorn was founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, and has grown to over 590 locations worldwide.

“We know that Filipinos will love LongHorn’s boldly seasoned and expertly grilled steaks paired with delicious sides and refreshing beverages,” Brad Smith, President of Darden Franchising, said.