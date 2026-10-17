Vet laments disappearance of cats cared for by resto chain in Pasay

A veterinarian lamented a mall management’s alleged decision to capture and relocate six cats cared for by a restaurant chain in Pasay.

Threads user Doc GK, who identifies as a veterinarian at The Bistro Group, which operates TGI Fridays, on Thursday, October 15, raised awareness about mall management’s order to relocate the restaurant’s cats.

While he did not mention the branch, some online users speculated he was referring to the TGI Friday’s branch at a huge shopping mall in Pasay.

The veterinarian said one of the restaurant’s staff told him the cats the establishment was caring for were captured at the mall management’s orders.

The incident saddened GK, who said that the felines were all “healthy and vaccinated.”

“Nakakalungkot malaman na ang mga pusang matagal naming inaalagaan sa TGI Friday’s sa tulong at suporta ng The Bistro Group ay umano’y ipinahuli ng mall management upang ilipat sa ibang lugar,” he wrote.

“Mas masakit isipin na sa kabila ng mga hakbang na ginawa namin para sa kanilang kapakanan, kabilang ang pagbibigay ng anti-rabies vaccination, maaari pa rin silang maalis sa lugar na nakasanayan na nilang tirahan,” the vet added.

“Mas nakakadurog ng puso ang mga balitang kumakalat na maaaring hindi lamang sila inililipat kundi posibleng mapahamak din. Sana ay mabigyang-linaw ang kanilang kalagayan, dahil bawat buhay ay mahalaga at nararapat tratuhin nang may malasakit at respeto,” GK continued.

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The next day, GK launched a “call for help” for the restaurant’s cats, saying that the felines had already become “part of the daily lives of the staff and guests.”

“As part of my initiative, I had the cats tested for viral diseases and subsequently vaccinated them to help protect their health. I personally checked on them every week and can confidently share that they were happy, healthy, affectionate, and playful. Seeing them interact with guests and freely express their sweet personalities was always heartwarming,” he said.

The vet added that some of their cats were “temporarily kept safe by concerned staff members,” although two “were taken away.”

“The thought of these little ones being alone, frightened, and trying to find their way in an unfamiliar place is truly heartbreaking. This is also why we urgently need to find permanent, loving homes for the remaining kittens,” GK said.

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Hours later, the vet shared an update with the public, saying they received a “positive response” from mall management.

“We are happy and relieved to see the four kittens reunited with us, and we continue to hope for the safe return of the two remaining kittens,” GK said on Friday, October 16.

“We are also glad to know that the mall management is coordinating and working closely with the TGI Fridays team to resolve the situation,” the vet added.

“We hope this positive step will lead to stronger collaboration and a more compassionate approach to the welfare of community cats moving forward. Thank you for listening, taking action, and being part of the solution,” GK further said.

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It is not uncommon for some establishments to have “resident cats” or felines under their care. These are usually street cats that have made the establishment their regular spot and hang out nearby.

Another restaurant chain, Denny’s, is known for fostering Waffles, a street cat, in its One Ayala branch.