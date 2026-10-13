Animal org raises alarm over claims of pet impounding ahead of ASEAN Summit

An animal welfare organization reminded pet owners and community feeders to remain vigilant as the 49th ASEAN Summit approaches, amid claims that strays may be impounded.

CARA Welfare Philippines on Monday, October 12, released an advisory related to allegations that stray animals might be captured and impounded in a bid to clear the roads for the high-stakes international event.

It did not provide further details on the claims, but at least two Facebook users raised similar concerns.

“Hi ASEAN Summit, when you come to the Philippines, community dogs and cats will be impounded and killed. This is what always happens. Please help put a stop to it,” a Facebook user wrote on Monday.

“Nalalapit na po ang ASEAN SUMMIT — and with that, pakiingatan po ninyo ang mga stray dogs or community dogs na inaalagaan niyo. But [sic] nasa premise ng office or ng school or ‘yung mga along the streets, pero inaalagaan ng community,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Kasi huhulihin po sila, at who knows anong mangyayari sa kanila, pero para malinis ang paligid sa darating na Summit, like last time, is manghuhuli sila ng mga stray animals. Aso, pusa. Sana pati mga kurakot hulihin na din,” the user added.

CARA Welfare reminded pet owners and community animal feeders to keep an eye on their four-legged companions amid the allegations.

“As we approach the ASEAN Summit this November, unverified reports about the possible impounding of stray dogs have been circulating,” it said in an advisory.

“It is for this reason that CARA wishes to remind pet owners and community feeders to remain vigilant and look after animals in their care,” the animal org added.

“We encourage everyone to keep their pets safely secured, check on the community dogs they regularly care for, and report any concerning incidents through the appropriate channels,” CARA Welfare said.

It encouraged animal lovers to “stay informed, take reasonable precautions, and continue looking out for the animals” in their communities.

“Every animal deserves to be treated with kindness and compassion,” the animal org said.

The post has garnered 1,800 likes and reactions, 675 shares, and almost 100 comments from Facebook users.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit, which will take place in Metro Manila from November 16 to 18.

The ASEAN Summit brings together heads of state or government from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss and shape regional strategies on economic, political, security, and socio-cultural issues.

On October 2, it was reported that the Philippine National Police and the city government of Pasay have collaborated on clearing and rescue operations as preparations for this year’s summit.

It included catching stray animals on the streets to be impounded.