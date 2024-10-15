Carlos Yulo reacts as Eumir Marcial rocks crop top inspired by him

Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo reacted to fellow Olympian and boxer Eumir Marcial’s post, in which Eumir wore a crop top inspired by Carlos.

The boxer on Saturday, October 12, posted pictures of himself wearing a black sleeveless crop top and tagged the gymnastics sensation.

“@c_edrielzxs, bro, hindi na talaga ako nakatiis,” he wrote with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

Carlos saw the pictures and shared his reaction in the comments.

“HAHAHA, YAAAAAS, KUYA!” he wrote with emojis of a laughing-with-tears face and a fire.

“POGI,” the artistic gymnast added, using emojis of a rocking-on gesture and a heart-hand gesture.

His comment has earned 33 likes, with Eumir saying that Carlos wore it with more style.

“Hahaha, pero angas [pa rin] ‘yung sa’yo, bro,” the boxer responded with a grinning face emoji.

Last month, Carlos attracted attention for wearing a fitted dark blue crop top during a trip to South Korea.

The gold medalist was praised for “breaking” gender stereotypes and “cultural codes of dressing up.”

Women usually wear crop tops, which reveal the waist or midriff to make a fashion statement.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time Eumir stood in solidarity with fellow Filipino athletes.

Last August, the boxer empathized with Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena when the latter apologized for failing to win a medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Eumir previously said he knew how the pole vaulter felt, adding that it was a “painful” feeling for them as they are passionate about their sports.

“Nararamdaman kita, bro! May mga bagay talaga dito sa mundo na hindi natin kontrolado,” the boxer wrote before.

EJ is currently focused on recovering from a spinal fracture he has been dealing with before Paris 2024. He aims to prepare for the indoor season early next year.