From Olympian to Olympian: Eumir Marcial consoles EJ Obiena after Paris 2024 campaign

“Nararamdaman kita, bro!”

Fellow Philippine representative boxer Eumir Marcial empathized with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who apologized for falling short in the men’s pole vault final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The boxer on Tuesday said that he knows how the pole vaulter feels, adding that it is “painful” for them as they are passionate about their sports.

“Nararamdaman kita, bro! May mga bagay talaga dito sa mundo na hindi natin kontrolado. Dalawang linggo bago Olympics, parehas nagka-injury tayo, dahilan para hindi tayo maka-ensayo [nang] maayos,” Eumir said on Facebook on August 6.

“Pero hindi ‘yun naging hadlang para lumaban tayo dito sa Olympics,” he added.

Eumir previously revealed that he had sustained a rib injury during a sparring session two weeks before Paris 2024, which he said prevented him from “moving” and doing his “usual training.”

Last July 31, Eumir said he could not train well due to the injury but added that it was not an excuse for his loss to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev, a taller and younger foe, in the men’s 80-kilogram Round of 16 via unanimous decision.

He hoped to surpass, or at least match, his bronze win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, making him the first Filipino boxer to win a bronze medal at the prestigious Games since 1992.

Eumir was also a silver medalist at the World Championships 2019.

He was among the Philippines’ brightest hopes for a gold win at Paris 2024.

The boxer consoled EJ, a fellow Olympian, in his latest post and said that their “time” will come.

“Ngayon, umiiyak tayo dahil hindi natin naiuwi ang tagumpay na gusto natin pagbalik ng Pilipinas. Masakit dahil mahal natin ‘yung ginagawa natin at importante ito para sa atin,” Eumir said.

“Malungkot tayo ngayon pero darating ang panahon, sa atin naman ang tagumpay,” he added.

The boxer also uploaded a picture of him and the pole vaulter.

EJ: ‘Fourth place is painful’

EJ missed his chance for a podium finish on Tuesday (Philippine time) when he placed fourth in the men’s pole vault final.

The outcome was “painful” for him as he had promised to do better after Tokyo 2020, when he only placed 11th at the same event.

“I apologize. I promised I’m gonna go back after Tokyo [Olympics] and do better. I did, but it didn’t change in my book. I still came up short. I’m really sorry. I apologize for it,” Asia’s top pole vaulter said in an interview.

EJ also took to social media to share his thoughts about ending his Paris campaign.

“[Fourth] place is painful, to say the least; and in sports with three podium places, perhaps [fourth] is the harshest place to be. I am heartbroken that a single failure cost me and cost a nation I so deeply love — the podium,” he said.

“I apologise for this outcome; such is life as the world of competitive sports can be exhilarating at times, and painful at others. I have experienced both, and unfortunately, today, I am on the other side of it!” the pole vaulter added.

EJ thanked his supporters for continuously having his back and vowed to “be back” in competition.

“I am sorry I didn’t join him on the podium, but I will be back,” he said, referring to artistic gymnast Carlos Yulo who secured two gold medals at the Games.

“‘The good get up,’ as they say. I have been knocked down. But I will get back up,” EJ concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernest Obiena (@ernestobienapv)

Several personalities consoled him in the comments section. These include Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist.

“Looking forward sa #LA2028. You did your best to represent the Philippines at the Olympics. See you soon,” the weightlifting wonder wrote, referring to Los Angeles 2028 or the Summer Olympics 2028.

“The whole country supports you (raised hands emoji). Saludo kami sa dedication at determination mo! Mabuhay ka,” actor Enchong Dee commented.

“This is a step, my brother!” entrepreneur Nico Bolzico, actress Solenn Heussaff’s husband, wrote.

“Looking forward to your future accomplishments!” actor Rocco Nacino commented.

“We’re proud of you!” Miss Universe Philippines 2021 top 16 finalist Ayn Bernos said.

Despite missing a podium finish, EJ’s significant rise in rankings was highlighted by Filipinos who cheered him for finishing fourth in Paris 2024.

In Tokyo 2020, the pole vaulter only placed 11th.

Pinoys said it was a sign of progress and that he had greatly improved.

RELATED: ‘Growth and progress’: EJ Obiena cheered for 4th place finish at Paris Olympics

EJ is Asia’s top pole vaulter who notched a year-best clearance of 5.97 meters last June and won a historic silver in the World Athletics Championships almost a year ago in Hungary.

Last year, he became the first Asian pole vaulter to enter the elite “six-meter club” which includes star pole vaulters Armand Duplantis and Thiago Braz.

EJ achieved the milestone at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.