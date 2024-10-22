Bimby Aquino shocks Darla with boxing plans for ‘Sunday famday’

Darla Sauler, Kris Aquino‘s friend, and former head writer, was surprised when Bimby Aquino said they would be working out during her visit for a “famday.”

The former “Kris TV” sidekick on Sunday, October 20, posted pictures of the teenager boxing while she held the punching bag.

“Sunday famday [family day] with this cutie, na ‘di ako sinabihang magwo-workout pala kami, eme. Hehehe! Love, love, love… soon!” Darla wrote on Instagram.

A showbiz website also featured Darla’s posts, which earned several comments from readers.

“Wow! ‘Yung porma ni Bimby sa pagsuntok, parang pambansang kamao lang ah. Love this kid, anak mayaman pero humble, hindi mayabang, very friendly sa lahat,” a reader wrote.

“Looking good, Bimby,” another reader commented.

“Ang tangkad ni Bimby,” observed a different reader.

Earlier this year, there were hints that Bimby might enter showbiz for his mother’s medical bills.

Kris even said she would refuse a “name change,” adding that her son will go as Bimb.

“No last name, like Drake,” she said in a comment before.

Bimby is Kris’ child with basketball player James Yap, from whom she is annulled.