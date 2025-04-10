Carabao and off-road rides: R’Bonney Gabriel’s Mt. Pinatubo adventure documented

“The journey vs. the destination.”

Filipino-American Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel shared a video comparing her adventurous journey to Mount Pinatubo with her peaceful destination.

The half-Pinay on Tuesday, April 8, posted a clip of her going to the stratovolcano by riding a carabao in the waters and sitting on the roof of an off-road vehicle.

“Was holding on for dear life,” the beauty queen said on Instagram with a woozy face emoji.

Her post caught the attention of some online users who commented on her “adventurous” spirit.

“Your adventures are absolutely infectious!! Bring me next time, please!” actress Beauty Gonzalez wrote with a heart emoji.

“Miss Universe, yet so humble too!!! Ang tapang mo, R’Bonney!!! You rock it!” another Instagram user commented.

“R’Bonney, it is beautiful… You are quite adventurous!!!!” a different user exclaimed.

“Riding truck and the carabao was the best experience of yours, then, this view. Wow, just wow, [you’re] amazing, queen,” another online user said.

R’Bonney also posted a separate clip of her on TikTok where she was riding a carabao with the text: “Think I just reached Philippines premium.”

“I want a carabao,” the beauty queen said with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

In the comments section, the half-Pinay said she had “asked” if she could take the carabao home.

“Sameeee, carabaos are the best,” a TikTok user commented.

“They really are,” R’Bonney responded with emojis of a face holding back tears and a heart.

The beauty queen has been going in and out of the Philippines since she ended her reign as Miss Universe, embracing her Filipino roots she inherited from her Pinoy father, Remigio Bonzon Gabriel.

