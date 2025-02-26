‘Welcome back’: Kris Aquino’s 1st public appearance brings joy to supporters

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino made her first public appearance in years following a health hiatus, and her return elated Filipinos who warmly welcomed her back.

The “Queen of All Media” attended PeopleAsia‘s “People of the Year 2025” awards night on Tuesday, February 25, to support her friend, fashion designer Michael Leyva, one of the awardees.

The former actress-host donned a yellow blouse, an embellished magenta blazer, and a long floral skirt for her return.

She completed her polished look with a yellow mask that matched the color of her blouse.

Kris was accompanied by her youngest son Bimby, her doctor, and three nurses.

She apologized for showing up late and explained that they had “trouble” waking her up since she started a “new medicine” the night before the event.

Kris also said she would not want to miss the occasion important to her friend, whom she described as “like a dad” to her sons, Bimby and Kuya Josh.

“He’s more than just a friend. He’s like the younger brother I never had. There are people who say na, ‘I will be there for you’ or ‘maaasahan mo ako.’ But Michael has proven that so many times and in so many ways,” she shared with reporters.

The former actress also said that Michael has given them “two cars.”

“Nakompromisa ka na,” Kris quipped.

“I want to congratulate him talaga,” she added.

Kris was also asked how she felt, given that it was her first appearance since her autoimmune diagnosis.

“I’m not so okay. Nahihilo ako,” she briefly answered.

Kris’ first public appearance coincided with the 39th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA Revolution which toppled the Marcos dictatorship and restored democracy in the society.

She described her appearance as a “perfect coming out,” adding that she initially thought it was February 24.

“The Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino, makes a wonderful return to the limelight by supporting Michael Leyva at the Asia People Year tonight!” talent management Cornerstone Entertainment said on Facebook.

Her appearance thrilled her fans and supporters, who shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Welcome back, Kris. Always Praying for your fast recovery. God bless you,” a Facebook user wrote with emojis of hearts and folded hands.

“I hope this is the beginning of more appearances and visibilities of her in public,” another online user commented with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts and folded hands.

“Welcome back, Kris. Will continue praying for [your] healing,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Wow, happy to see [you], Miss Kris. ‘Wag po masyado muna magpapagod,” another Facebook user commented.

“It’s good to see Kris up and about. Wishing you all the best. God bless you always,” a different supporter wrote.

Kris was last seen in public in March 2022, when she endorsed former Vice President Leni Robredo at a campaign rally in Tarlac.

Despite that, she has continued posting on social media about her health and life updates since she took a hiatus from showbiz in 2016.

Kris has since been diagnosed with seven autoimmune conditions, the most recent being fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain.

An autoimmune disease is when the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.

Last February 22, Kris said that she was “not yet fit to work” as she was “very underweight.”

The former actress returned to the Philippines last year after undergoing medical treatment in the United States in 2022.