Ways to make Holy Week meaningful: Suggestions from Pinoy Catholic community

As the Holy Days approach, a Catholic community shared ways for Filipinos to make their Holy Week meaningful and spiritually enriching.

Facebook page “100% Katolikong Pinoy!” on April 2 shared four ways on how Pinoys can make their Visita Iglesia solemn and filled with meaning.

Visita Iglesia is the tradition of Catholics visiting seven churches during Holy Week, notably during Maundy Thursday or Good Friday, as a form of pilgrimage.

The number of churches is a reference to Jesus Christ’s Seven Last Words or Seven Holy Wounds.

During the activity, the faithful offer prayers to the Blessed Sacrament or reflect at the Stations of the Cross in each church.

Some pray the Rosary, while others offer personal prayers to the Passion, often in front of the Blessed Sacrament or Stations of the Cross.

For those in the metro, some entities have compiled lists of churches that Filipinos can visit as they remain in the capital region.

Meanwhile, a Catholic community posted ways for the faithful to deepen their piety in commemorating Jesus Christ’s Death, Passion, and Resurrection. These are the following:

Going to Confession

Holy Week is a time for repentance, and the faithful can do so by going to Confession with a priest.

Helping the poor

The Catholic community said that extending hands to the less fortunate is a “sure encounter with Jesus.”

Being with your family

It also said that the faithful must prioritize being with their family during Holy Week, especially during the Visita Iglesia, as it serves as an “opportune time” for them to bond and pray together.

Miniziming the use of gadgets

The Catholic community likewise suggested Filipinos to minimize or avoid taking “selfies,” using social media, and being on their phones as they practice Visita Iglesia.

Last month, Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos challenged the faithful to observe some sacrifices for the Lenten Season.

These include refusing to drink sodas, eating ice cream, cakes, or cookies, refraining from using cellphones after office hours, and declining to complain, among others.

