Carlos Yulo asks mom to ‘heal’, ‘move on’ in video addressing family issues

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo expressed hopes that his mother, Angelica Poquiz Yulo, can heal after their rift was made public following his historic win.

The artistic gymnast on Tuesday posted a video addressing issues that quickly caught social media’s attention after he secured two gold medals in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Reports said that less than a day after Carlos’ historic feat, Angelica blamed her son’s girlfriend, content creator Chloe San Jose, for his strained relationship with his family.

The matriarch said she felt that Chloe was taking Carlos away from them.

Angelica also addressed claims about her son’s finances, saying that she was safeguarding his future.

Reports claimed she withdrew money from Carlos’ account and then transferred it to hers.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, who is representing Angelica,said that Carlos’ mother is considering filing charges against individuals who spread “fake posts” and post “libelous comments” against her.

Healing

Meanwhile, Carlos in his video said that he wanted to know where his hard-earned money went, particularly when he won medals for the 2022 World Championships.

He said that his mother “hid” and “touched” his cash incentives without his consent.

The gymnast also addressed his mother’s recent interview following his victory and hoped that her congratulatory message to him was “genuine.”

Carlos then said that he wished for her to “heal” and “move on,” adding he had already “forgiven her.”

“Ang message ko po sa inyo, ma, na mag-heal kayo, mag-move on. Napatawad ko na kayo a long time ago, po. Pinagpe-pray ko na maging safe kayo palagi at nasa maayos kayong kalagayan diyan lahat,” he said.

“Tigilan na po natin ‘to at i-celebrate na lang po natin ‘yung mga ginawa po na paghihirap, pagsasakripisyo ng bawat atletang Pilipino dito sa [Paris] Olympics,” the gymanst added.

Meanwhile, Carlos’s father, Mark Andrew Yulo, expressed confidence that the issues would be solved once his son returned to the Philippines following the Games.

“In God’s will. Pag-uwi po ni Caloy, aayusin po namin ‘yan. Matagal na po ‘yon, inaano (pinalalaki) lang ng mga basher. Matagal na po ‘yon,” he told “One Balita Pilipinas” before.

“Mabubuo naman po ‘yan. Konting ano lang (pag-uusap) lang po ‘yan. Hindi naman po masyadong malaking problema ‘yun,” Mark added.

Carlos is the first Filipino to secure two gold medals at the Olympics.

He is also the first male Olympic gold medalist and the second Pinoy Olympian to take home a gold medal after Hidilyn Diaz, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

