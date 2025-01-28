‘Happy for them’: Brothers Carlos and Eldrew Yulo spotted together in event

“Happy to see the two brothers in one frame.”

This was the comment of some Filipinos after athlete brothers Carlos and Karl Eldrew Yulo were spotted together at an event.

The elder and younger Yulo attended the annual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards at the Manila Hotel on Monday, January 27.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist received the Athlete of the Year award from the oldest media organization, while his accomplished younger brother received a special citation in gymnastics for his achievements in competitions.

Content creator Chloe San Jose, Carlos’ girlfriend, also attended the event and was spotted interacting with Eldrew.

As feted athletes, Carlos and Eldrew were interviewed together by the press.

The interview captured by ABS-CBN’s Dyan Castillejo made rounds on social media as Filipinos had the chance to see the Yulo brothers together in one frame.

“Let’s just be happy for the brothers being together, pls,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section.

“Masarap na [makita] mo pamilya [pa] rin sila [at] mahal nila bawat isa,” another online user commented.

“Happy for them, may this be a start of something good for the family,” a different online user wrote with a heart emoji.

“Good to [hear] together uli magkasama [sila] magkapatid, let’s pray for both of them…GOD bless, both of you,” another Pinoy said.

“Wow, happy ako na makita kayong magkasama. Ingats, God bless you both,” another Facebook user said.

“Am just happy to see the two brothers in one frame being interviewed together. Bawal negativity pls,” a different Pinoy commented.

Carlos made history as the first Filipino to win two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Pinoy male athlete to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, Eldrew has been making waves with his impressive achievements in gymnastics.

Last December, the younger Yulo won eight gold medals in the Chiu Wai Chung Cup in Hong Kong. He also bagged three golds and one silver at the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championship in Thailand in November.

Eldrew also won a gold medal at the junior level of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan in May 2024.

Although the two athletes come from the same family, they have been subjected to comparisons, especially after family issues surfaced following Carlos’ Olympic victory.

The issue began when their mother, Angelica Yulo, expressed her disapproval of Carlos’ relationship with Chloe, accusing her of keeping Carlos away from the family.

Carlos later claimed that Angelica had “hidden” and “taken” his cash incentives as an athlete without his consent, while the matriarch argued she was safeguarding his future

The Olympian faced criticisms for supposedly having low family values following the rift. He previously said he had already “forgiven” his mother and hoped she would “heal” and “move on.”

Meanwhile, Eldrew earned praise from Angelica for his recent achievements in Hong Kong, with her dedicating a Facebook post to him.