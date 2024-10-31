Chucky in crop top: Carlos Yulo’s Halloween costume earns attention

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo once again drew eyes for wearing a crop top in his Halloween costume as Chucky, a fictional serial killer doll in a horror movie franchise.

The artistic gymnast was among the attendees of Sparkle Spell 2024‘s “Shake, Rattle and Ball,” a Halloween party for Sparkle GMA Artist Center talents where they showcased their spookiest and unique costumes.

Carlos came as Chucky, the main antagonist of the “Child’s Play” movie franchise which features a doll containing the soul of serial killer Charles “Chucky” Ray transferred through a voodoo ritual to escape from authorities.

The character is depicted with longish red hair, a striped multi-colored long-sleeved shirt, and a blue jumper.

In the Olympian’s version of the costume, however, he made the jumper into two pieces of apparel — a cropped shirt and pants.

This was noticed by some Filipinos who saw pictures of Carlos’ costume online.

“Matanong lang, naka-crop top ba si Chucky? Haha,” a Facebook user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Hiligag [hiligang] crop top,” another Pinoy commented.

“Hahaha, havey! Pinangatawanan ni Carlos ang cropped top!” different online user exclaimed.

“[Bakit laging] naka-crop top [ka],” another Filipino wrote.

Meanwhile, content creator Chloe San Jose, Carlos’ girlfriend, came as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s love interest in the franchise.

Carlos previously earned buzz for wearing a fitted cropped shirt while in South Korea, a move that earned him praises for “breaking” gender stereotypes and “cultural codes of dressing up.”

A month after that, fellow Olympian and boxer Eumir Marcial wore a sleeveless crop top, tagged Carlos online, and told the gymnast that he “cannot resist” wearing one as well.

A crop top is a kind of apparel that reveals the midriff or the waist of the wearer as a fashion statement. It is usually worn by women.