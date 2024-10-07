‘New favorite’: Carlos Yulo endorses marketing company’s chocolate drink

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is now the face of a chocolate barley drink.

Multi-level marketing company IAM Worldwide on Friday, October 4, launched the gymnast star as one of its newest brand ambassadors weeks after hinting at his inclusion.

The announcement was accompanied by a new commercial featuring Carlos drinking their Amazing Choco-Barley drink and saying it is his “new favorite.”

“Mahilig talaga ako sa chocolate drink, kaya lang, madalas hindi ito healthy,” he said in the advertisement posted on the company’s Facebook.

In the video, the athlete was also seen shaking his head as a gesture of “no.”

“Pero nahanap ko na ang healthy chocolate drink. Ang aking new favorite, ang Amazing Choco-Barley! Sobrang sarap na, healthy pa!” Carlos added.

The marketing firm said its chocolate barley drink is a powdered drink with “vitamins, nutrients, and minerals” that gives “energy boost” to people who need it.

It also claims to be an “antioxidant” and can “strengthen immunity.”

Barley is a nutrition-filled cereal grain with a chewy texture and mild, nutty flavor.

It also contains antioxidants, which may help protect against and repair cell damage caused by oxidative stress.

Research says that barley may help lower blood sugar and insulin levels, improve digestion, aid in weight loss, and lower cholesterol levels.

Meanwhile, Carlos’ new drink endorsement earned the attention of some Filipinos who remembered him being in an advertisement of another energy drink before.

“Haaaa???!!!! Inalis siya sa Milo………..????” a Facebook user commented.

“Nung bata pa siya, Milo. Ngayon, champion at adult na, ito na drink niya?” another online user wrote.

Last month, false claims circulated on social media about MILO supposedly dropping Carlos as one of its ambassadors, with its “CEO” claiming that it is a “family-oriented brand.”

The issue surrounding the Olympian’s family made headlines following his historic win at the prestigious Games.

Meanwhile, the circulating posts about Carlo and MILO are fake as the energy drink has no CEO since it is a brand under Nestle, a Swiss multinational company.

The Nestle CEO and the Nestle Philippines CEO did not release such comments about the athlete.

In 2020, Nestle Philippines released an advertisement for MILO featuring Carlos.

It highlighted his journey as a gymnast, with his younger version played by his real-life younger brother, Karl Eldrew Yulo.

MILO has no statement or comment about Carlos’ endorsement with them so far.

Another Olympian, Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena, recently renewed his endorsement deal with the chocolate malt drink.