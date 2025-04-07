‘Azizam’: What Ed Sheeran’s new single means

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran closed the chapter on his Mathematics era and has returned for a new phase in 2025.

On April 4, he pressed play on a new era and released a new single titled “Azizam.”

“Azizam” is a Persian term of endearment that means “my dear” or “my beloved,” which marks Ed’s new song as a return to joy, to light, to love and to fun.

Ed said “Azizam” began as a meeting of minds in the studio with Swedish/Iranian producer Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Ellie Goudling, Sam Smith). It is also a product of his curiosity after realizing how much Persian and Irish folk music have in common.

The result, he said is a hedonistic technicolor call to action to live the moment “in between the dancing lights” on the dancefloor until the Sun rises.

“Even though it’s completely different to anything that I’ve ever done before, ‘Azizam’ feels familiar to me. I wanted to create a party atmosphere in a song and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who I worked with on the track, helped bring that to life. He was so inspiring to work with,” the singer said.

The single release was accompanied by a music video where Ed embarks on a journey across the US and UK with a pink, heart-shaped balloon in tow. He takes in the sights of New York from an iconic yellow taxi, cruises through Los Angeles in a classic open-top car, and braves the elements in rural Massachusetts. Along the way, he leads a street party in New Orleans and makes stops in Boston and Nashville.

His trip was also not complete without a visit to his beloved Ipswich Town FC.

The Azizam “pink heart video” has so far garnered over nine million views.

“Azizam” is also available on CD, 7″ and DSPs.

Aside from the single, the artist has also collaborated with producers and writers from across the globe for his upcoming album, which promises to be “one of the year’s defining pop records.” Details about the album have yet to be released.

— Rosette Adel