Pledges, perks: What Carlos Yulo will take home apart from Olympic gold medals

After making history by becoming the first Filipino to win two gold medals at the Olympics, gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo is being honored by various brands with different perks befitting a champion.

The 24-year-old two-time world champion came back in full revenge in the Paris Olympics 2024 after a disappointing stint in the Tokyo Games three years ago, when he narrowly missed a medal finish.

Carlos ruled the men’s floor exercise in artistic gymnastics on Saturday (Philippine time) and the men’s vault final on Sunday (Philippine time), bagging gold in both competitions.

The Manila native is the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals in the quadrennial sports meet, a feat he achieved in just one weekend.

His double gold significantly catapulted the Philippines 10 places up in the Paris Olympics medal rankings, from 31st to 21st of 184 teams, on Monday.

Apart from his historic Olympic victories, Carlos is also a multiple Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games gold medal winner.

The Philippine pride is taking home the following well-deserved prizes for his golden win so far:

Philippine government

Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act states that athletes who win a gold medal in international sports competitions will receive P10 million each.

They will also receive an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor from the Philippine Sports Commission.

The House of Representatives likewise pledged to give P3 million to Carlos in recognition of his historic achievement in the Games.

Reports said that the athlete will also receive a house and lot property from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Vikings

The largest buffet restaurant in the country is also treating Carlos with free lifetime buffet in all Vikings Group buffet brands for his historic feat.

pech

Tipsy Pig

The gastropub is giving the gymnastics sensation a “lifetime of food and drinks on the house” for his victory.

In the food and beverage industry, “on the house” means free of charge.

JT’s Manukan Grille – Kalayaan

The Filipino restaurant is giving Carlos free meals in its JT’s Manukan branch at Kalayaan Avenue in Quezon City valid for “lifetime.”

Hagemu Sushi and Ramen Bar – Calasiao

The Japanese restaurant is treating Carlos and his supportive girlfriend, content creator Chloe San Jose, with free ramen in its branch in Calasiao, Pangasinan, also valid for “lifetime.”

BastaMura Bacsilog

The Manila-based silog business is giving Carlos free bacsilog for his historic win valid for “lifetime.”

Makimura Ramen Bar

The Japanese restaurant is offering Carlos a free ramen in all its branches valid for “lifetime.”

Chooks-to-Go

The roast chicken business is giving Carlos P3 million in recognition of his Olympic achievements.

Lafus

The Bataan-based food business is offering Carlos free combo corndog with free delivery valid for “lifetime.”

Ching’s Kitchen

The local food business is giving Carlos free sisig valid for “lifetime.”

Pisces Coffee Hub

The Pangasinan-based coffee shop is rewarding Carlos with free coffee valid for “lifetime.”

JohnRic’s Fresh Buko Shake

The CEO of the local beverage business, John Rey Cabiles, announced that they are giving Carlos free buko shake valid for “lifetime.”

Samgville 199

The samgyup restaurant in Baras, Rizal is rewarding Carlos with free meals valid for “lifetime.”

BOK Korean Friend Chicken

The chicken joint is rewarding Carlos free Bok Double Double Box he can share with his loved ones valid for “lifetime.”

Cristell’s Sweet Treats

The Bohol-based cake business is giving the athlete free customized cake for his every birthday.

NomNom

The local food business is giving Carlos free service water valid for “lifetime.”

Buddy’s

The Filipino restaurant is giving Carlos free pancit valid for “lifetime.”

It is also giving free Pancit Lucban to walk-in diners on August 5 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. until supplies last.

Mang Inasal

The Grill Expert is giving Carlos free PM2 or Pecho Large meal, which consists of marinated chicken quarters and rice, valid for “lifetime.”

Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon

Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon Philippines are rewarding Carlos with two free franchises — one for Don Macchiatos and one for Don Lemon Philippines.

VC Nightlife

An event place and bar at Inopacan, Leyte is offering Carlos free entrance and table valid for “lifetime.”

Megaworld

In a statement, the property giant said it is rewarding each Paris Olympics gold medalist with a fully furnished two-bedroom condominium unit valued at P24 million at the 50-hectare plush Mckinley Hill township in Taguig City.

The township is home to the famous Venice Grand Canal Mall, one of the most photographed malls in the country.

For Carlos, Megaworld has upgraded its reward to a bigger three-bedroom unit valued at P32 million in one of its premier residential properties inside Mckinley Hill in recognition of his exceptional double gold wins.

The unit is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, and fixtures.

It also comes with two balconies, a maid’s room, and a parking slot.

Carlos will also enjoy a cash bonus of P3 million for “being the first Filipino athlete to get two gold Olympic medals.”

Arkila

The Ilocos-based “pabili” and delivery service is giving the gymnast free delivery service he can avail when he visits Ilocos Norte valid for “lifetime.”

Intense Gym

The Las Piñas-based fitness gym is giving Carlos “free lifetime membership.”

It also applies to every person named “Carlos,” although it only applies to the month of August.

Nexa Engineering

The engineering firm is giving the Olympian free engineering design valid for “lifetime,” quipping that he is also entitled to “unli revisions.”

Lavanna Laundry Hub

The gymnastics wonder will also enjoy “lifetime” free laundry services from Lavanna Laundry Hub. He only needed to present his gold medal to avail the perk.

JSJ Photography

An artist said he is offering Carlos free 2×2 ID pictures if the athlete uses his service valid for “lifetime.”

Dr. Virgil Lo

The gastroenterologist, also known as “Pinoy Gastro” online, is offering Carlos free gastro consultations and colonoscopy valid for “lifetime.”

The colonoscopy can be availed once the gymnast turns 45.

Alota Medical Clinic

The clinic in Toledo City at Cebu is giving Carlos free check-up or consultation valid for “lifetime.”

Shimmer and Shield Car Coating

An auto detailing business is giving the Olympian free car service valid for “lifetime.”

Apollo Home Depot

A furniture store in Cagayan de Oro is offering Carlos a free cash vault and free furniture worth P100,000.

Fil-Global Immigration Services Corp

An immigration service is offering Carlos free membership with unlimited visa services for his Olympic achievements valid for “lifetime.”

Alpha Barber

A barbershop is giving Carlos free haircuts and services valid for “lifetime.”

Carlos is the second Filipino to bag an Olympic gold, next to weightlifting wonder Hidilyn Diaz.

He is also the first Pinoy to bag two Olympic golds in the same edition of the Games.