Fans miss Angel Locsin in ABS-CBN’s 2024 Christmas Station ID

The name of Kapamilya actress-philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been on hiatus for years, trended on social media as the ABS-CBN released its Christmas Station ID for 2024.

The Kapamilya network on Monday, December 2, debuted its much-anticipated station identification jingle to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

Titled “Our Stories Shine This Christmas,” ABS-CBN said the 25-minute Station ID honors the inspiring stories of ordinary Filipinos who faced various difficulties yet remained kind and still stood strong.

ABS-CBN Head of Creative Communication Management Robert Labayen, the network’s Christmas Station IDs storyteller over the past years, said that he takes pride in its “all-star” production.

The “Our Stories Shine This Christmas” features the appearances of “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI, the KimPau (Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino) love team, blockbuster queen Kathryn Bernardo and other beloved stars like Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis, Julia Montes, Maricel Soriano, Sharon Cuneta, Piolo Pascual and Coco Martin, among others.

It also features the voices of Coco, Anne, Sarah, Piolo, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kim Chiu, Darren Espanto, Bamboo, and Regine Velasquez who recorded the song.

While the network gathered as many artists as possible for its Christmas Station ID, some viewers pointed out the absence of one of its famous actors, who has been out of the spotlight for over two years.

An account sharing Kapamilya updates featured past appearances of Angel in ABS-CBN’s Christmas Station IDs over the years and wrote with emojis:

“WE MISS YOU, OUR QUEEN, Angel Locsin. BALIK KA NA, PLEASE.”

WE MISS YOU OUR QUEEN, Angel Locsin ❤️💚💙✨ BALIK KA NA PLEASE 🙏🏻 🥹 pic.twitter.com/n9XKqrbL4q — Kapamilya On-Demand (@kodupdate) December 3, 2024

A fan account of the actress said that it is missing the “Kapamilya Queen” in the latest Christmas Station ID as well.

“Wala pa rin si Angel Locsin,” another user said with a pleading face emoji.

“Since being a hiatus, everyone’s [missing] Angel Locsin. She trended [’cause] Kapamilya viewers want to see her!!! Hoping she appears next year on ABS-CBN CSID [Christmas Station ID],” wrote a different user, sharing screengrabs of posts looking for Angel.

Since being a hiatus. Everyone’s misses Angel Locsin, She trended coz kapamilya viewers want to see her !!! Hoping she appears next year on abs cbn CSID 💙💚❤️ #ABSCBNChristmasID2024 #OurStoriesShineThisChristmas pic.twitter.com/ckHpc7j2x6 — Darna Fantastic (@Darnafantastic) December 2, 2024

Angel last appeared in ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas Station ID, where she wore a face shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of writing, “Angel Locsin” is trending on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Last October, the actress made headlines when she and her husband, Neil Arce, gifted Vice a dog after the latter lost his pet a few months earlier.

Actress Dimples Romana, a close friend of Angel, also previously said that Angel was enjoying her time away from showbiz.

“Parang nag-e-enjoy pa po siya sa kanyang life at home. Iba rin kasi, naiintindihan ko po, kasi ako rin — bilang pamilyado ako, parang kung ako rin, alam mo, kung kasing yaman ako ni Angel, nasa bahay na rin talaga ako,” she shared to Pilipino Star Ngayon before.

Dimples also said that she thinks Angel has been away from social media for a long time.

According to Philstar.com, Angel is enjoying her time at home with her husband, with whom she occasionally travels.

The actress is known for her philanthropic activities like setting up a community pantry, donating US $300,000 for scholarships, and raising funds for hospitals and frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In showbiz, Angel is known for her dramatic roles in teleseryes like “The Legal Wife,” “The General’s Daughter,” and her portrayals of heroines and mythological characters in film and television like “Darna” and “Mulawin.”