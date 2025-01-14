Angel Locsin’s team confirms X account was hacked

Former actress Angel Locsin has regained her access to her previously inactive account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform after it mysteriously posted about cryptocurrency.

The showbiz personality, who has been on hiatus for years, shocked Filipinos when her verified X account with the username @143redangel posted links about crypto.

The hacker also attempted to pretend it was her by apologizing to the public.

The odd posts have since been deleted from her X account as of this writing, although screengrabs of them can be seen online.

Another X user also shared a screengrab of the hacker pretending to be Angel.

Just in: Angel Locsin’s X account has been hacked. Teh, kilala namin si Angel. Stay chill at love ya ka diyan. pic.twitter.com/OyxC3Szrsq — Auntie Selina (@auntieselina_) January 13, 2025

The verified Facebook page of the actress later released a statement, saying that her X account was compromised.

“Please note that @143redangel, Angel Locsin’s account on X (formerly Twitter), has been hacked. Any replies or tweets from this account are not from Angel. Please be cautious,” Team Angel PH said on Monday, January 13.

“She is currently working on getting back access to her account,” Team Angel PH said in another post.

Angel has been on hiatus from showbiz for years, although she occasionally makes headlines.

Last month, she became a trending topic on social media after fans missed her presence at ABS-CBN’s 2024 Christmas Station ID.

She previously graced the station ID in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that period, the former actress participated in philanthropic activities like helping frontliners and building a community pantry.

Actress Dimples Romana, a close friend of Angel, also previously said that the latter was enjoying her time away from showbiz.

“Parang nag-e-enjoy pa po siya sa kanyang life at home. Iba rin kasi, naiintindihan ko po, kasi ako rin — bilang pamilyado ako, parang kung ako rin, alam mo, kung kasing yaman ako ni Angel, nasa bahay na rin talaga ako,” she shared to Pilipino Star Ngayon before.

Angel is known for her dramatic roles in teleseryes like “The Legal Wife,” “The General’s Daughter,” and her portrayals of heroines and mythological characters in film and television like “Darna” and “Mulawin.”