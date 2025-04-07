‘I should have been informed driver’ humorously reacts to report of vehicle stranded in QC flood

Lawyer and law professor Christopher Lao humorously referenced his 2011 mishap, when a vehicle stalled on a flooded road on Mother Ignacia Avenue in Quezon City during a rain shower.

The viral “I should have been informed” driver reacted to a clip of a car that stalled while attempting to drive through floodwaters in a flood-prone area.

In the video posted by GMA Integrated News on Saturday, April 5, an individual was seen trying to push the stalled vehicle forward.

Other vehicles at the edge of the floodwaters were seen maneuvering back to safety.

At the time, a thunderstorm advisory had been issued for Metro Manila, warning of moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds in the capital region.

Lao was among those who saw and reacted to the video report uploaded online.

“OMG, akala ko ako,” he wrote in a repost on the same day.

OMG akala ko ako https://t.co/kaEaKZwym3 — Christopher Lao 劉文良 (@iamchrislao) April 5, 2025

Lao’s reaction has garnered 1,600 likes, 189 replies, and 92 comments so far, with several online users sharing their amusement as they got the reference.

“Haha! You will always be the OG [original], Chris!” an online user responded.

“Hhehehe, thank u [you] bro!” Lao replied with a grinning emoji.

“Were they informed, atty [attorney]? Haha,” another X user commented.

“History repeated,” historian Xiao Chua said.

“Déjà vu,” another wrote.

“Also, may sumusunod talaga sa yapak mo. Your legacy,” a different Pinoy commented.

Lao is the driver who gained internet fame in 2011 when he drove his sedan right into the knee-deep floodwaters on Mother Ignacia Avenue while attempting to cross a flooded area.

He blamed the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, traffic enforcers, and people hanging out near the flood for his predicament at that time, famously ranting to a reporter:

“They should have already blocked the road! I should have been informed. Nobody even stopped [me]!”

At that time, Lao was busy reviewing for the Bar exams as a law student at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

He became a victim of cyberbullying and revealed that he underwent medication because of it.

Lao is now a law professor at UP and De La Salle University.

Meanwhile, Mother Ignacia Avenue is known as a low-lying stretch of road in the area. As such, it frequently floods during heavy downpours, even when there is no tropical cyclone in the country.

In 2019, the Department of Interior and Local Government issued a memorandum stating that local governments should “ensure the installation of signages and markers in identified hazards and danger zones.” These include flood-level warnings in areas prone to flooding.

A barangay chairman from South Triangle, Quezon City, previously mentioned that officials are on 24/7 monitoring during floods with the help of CCTVs.